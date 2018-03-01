Bangladesh accuses Myanmar of deploying troops at border

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A senior official in Bangladesh's border agency has accused Myanmar of deploying additional forces across its border near a no man's land where thousands of Rohingya Muslim refugees are living in tents.

Border Guard Bangladesh Brig. Gen. Mojibur Rahman said Thursday his agency has protested to Myanmar for unilaterally increasing its border guards and bringing in soldiers at the Tombru border crossing in Khagrachhari district.

He also complained that Myanmar officials have been using loudspeakers to urge about 6,000 Rohingya in the no man's land to enter Bangladesh. Bangladesh wants them to return to Myanmar.

Some 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled from Buddhist-dominated Myanmar to Bangladesh since late August, when Myanmar security forces began massive "clearance operations" after an insurgent group attacked security posts.