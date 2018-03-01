The Latest: Jury selection begins for Pulse shooter's wife

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

Jury selection has begun in the federal trial of Noor Salman, the widow of the man who shot and killed 49 people in a nightclub in 2016.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron began questioning jurors one-by-one about their knowledge of the Pulse nightclub shooting and whether they knew anyone connected to the incident or the case. It took 30 to 40 minutes Thursday morning to question the first potential juror, who was eventually dismissed.

Once a jury is selected, the judge said the trial could last five weeks.

Salman is charged with aiding and abetting her husband, Omar Mateen, in planning the attack. She's also been charged with obstruction of justice and faces life in prison if convicted.

Mateen was killed by police in the hours after the June 16, 2016 shooting.

On Wednesday, the judge unsealed some documents in the case. A nurse and a psychologist who evaluated Salman said she was physically abused by her husband and afraid to question him about the attack.

___

1:29 a.m.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin in the trial of the widow of the gunman who police say killed dozens at a Florida nightclub.

Noor Salman's trial will be held in federal court in Orlando. Selection begins Thursday.

The case hinges on whether Salman knowingly helped Omar Mateen plan the 2016 attack at Pulse nightclub that killed 49 people. Mateen called 911 from the club to pledge his allegiance to the Islamic State. He died in a shootout with police.

Salman faces charges of aiding the support of a foreign terrorist organization resulting in death and obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors say Salman knew of her husband's plans. She denies the claim.

Though he's not on trial, the government has to prove Mateen killed in support of the Islamic State.