The Latest: Storm brings heavy snow to California mountains

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on California storms (all times local):

6:50 a.m.

A major winter storm is moving across Northern California, bringing heavy snow and strong winds to the Sierra Nevada and steady rain through the region that is disrupting the morning commute.

The California Highway Patrol says dozens of collisions have been reported Thursday morning on San Francisco Bay Area highways and reminds motorists to slow down.

Officials in Southern California recommended people evacuate homes in and around Montecito, where 21 people died in a massive mudslide in January.

In the Sierra, officials warn people to stay off mountain roads.

Forecasters say the cold front will bring snow to the foothill areas of the Sierra as low as 3,500 feet (1,066 meters) before moving south. The U.S. Forest Service has issued an avalanche watch for the Sierra backcountry around Lake Tahoe.

___

12:00 a.m.

Motorists are warned to stay off Northern California mountain roads as a major winter storm is expected to bring heavy snowfall and powerful winds Thursday.

Meanwhile predictions of widespread showers across the southern end of the state early Friday are raising concern about flash flooding near wildfire burn scars.

Several feet of snow are expected in the Sierra Nevada, where a blizzard warning is in effect. The National Weather Service tweeted simply: "Travel is highly discouraged."

To the south, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said Wednesday that it was too early to tell if the system will bring enough rain to potentially trigger mudslides. He says evacuations are recommended in and around Montecito, where 21 people died in a massive mudslide in January.