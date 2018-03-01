Chapecoense at court over disputed Copa Libertadores game

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Brazilian club Chapecoense has challenged South American soccer body CONMEBOL in a dispute over a defaulted Copa Libertadores game last season.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says Chapecoense made its case Thursday to overturn a 3-0 loss imposed for fielding an ineligible player in May. A verdict is expected within weeks.

CONMEBOL's ruling ensured Chapecoense, which won the group game 2-1 at Argentine club Lanus, could not reach the knockout stage.

The winning goal was scored by Luiz Otavio, who had been sent off in the previous game against Uruguayan club Nacional.

Club officials previously said they would appeal because of miscommunications about the case.

Nineteen Chapecoense players died in a November 2016 plane crash in Colombia ahead of the Copa Sudamericana final.