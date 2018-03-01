Markets Right Now: US stock indexes open lower

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Losses in industrial and health care stocks are pulling major U.S. indexes lower in morning trading on Wall Street.

Dental products supplier Patterson Companies plunged 23 percent in the first few minutes of trading Thursday after issuing weak quarterly results. The company also said its chief financial officer will depart.

Steel makers were sharply higher following reports that the government would announce tariffs on imported steel. AK Steel jumped 10 percent.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,710. The benchmark index is coming off its worst month in two years.

The Dow Jones industrial average sank 77 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,954. The Nasdaq fell 12 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,260.