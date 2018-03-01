The Latest: Teachers storm back to Capitol in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Latest on a statewide walkout by teachers in West Virginia over pay and benefits (all times local):

9 a.m.

Thousands of West Virginia teachers have returned to the state Capitol to pressure lawmakers to push through new pay raises for them.

Public schools were canceled in all 55 West Virginia counties Thursday, the day they originally were scheduled to return to the classroom.

The House of Delegates on Wednesday approved a 5 percent pay raise for teachers in the first year. The Senate is expected to consider it Thursday.

Senate President Mitch Carmichael has expressed skepticism about Gov. Jim Justice's suddenly higher projected tax revenues that would pay for the pay boosts.

Middle school teacher Jacob Staggers of Morgantown says union leaders and state officials had expected teachers to return to work, but he says "we're not just going to go back on good faith."

Hundreds of teachers have gathered for days at the state Capitol in Charleston, protesting what they say is among the lowest teacher pay in the country. They also are complaining about projected increases in their health insurance costs.