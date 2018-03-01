WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--ARSENAL-MAN CITY

LONDON — Manchester City looks to regain its 16-point lead in the Premier League by beating Arsenal in a repeat of the English League Cup final at the weekend. City won that match 3-0. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2230 GMT, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

SOC--BRAZIL-NEYMAR

RIO DE JANEIRO — Neymar will have surgery on a fractured toe in his right foot and could be out for up to three months, an estimate that would take the Brazil striker right up to the World Cup. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1500 GMT, photos.

OLY--SKOREA-A FOREST BULLDOZED

JEONGSEON, South Korea — As hundreds of Olympic spectators flocked to a sparkling white ski slope cutting through the rugged mountains of Jeongseon, the marquee venue of this year's Winter Games, Cho Myung-hwan stepped back and looked up at where tens of thousands of trees were razed in an area previously protected for botanical diversity. By Kim Tong-Hyung. SENT: 1,170 words, photos.

ATH--WORLD INDOORS

BIRMINGHAM, England — The World Indoors start Friday with the men's and women's high jump and the women's 3,000 meters. By Daniella Matar. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2300 GMT, photos.

GLF--SHARMA'S RISE

MEXICO CITY — Each month brings a bigger stage and a new level of pedigree for Shubhankar Sharma. He arrived in Mexico City for his first World Golf Championship at No. 75 in the world, making Sharma, at age 21, the highest-ranked player from India. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

RGU--SOUTH AFRICA-ERASMUS

Rassie Erasmus was confirmed as the new head coach of South Africa on Thursday on an unusually long six-year contract, with the former Springboks loose forward given the chance to lead the team through the next two Rugby World Cups in 2019 and 2023. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 600 words.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--ENGLAND SPOTLIGHT-WEST BROM'S WOE

In an effort to get fans on his side following his takeover of West Bromwich Albion, Chinese businessman Lai Guochuan issued a personal message promising stability and continuity at the established Premier League club. Nearly two years later, West Brom is a mess, a club in disarray on and off the field, and seemingly sliding out of the most lucrative league in world soccer. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 725 words, photos.

SOC--SPAIN SPOTLIGHT-GRIEZMANN

MADRID — Antoine Griezmann is giving Atletico Madrid fans hope that a late run for the title is still possible. The France forward is peaking at the best possible moment, just before the decisive match against Spanish league leader Barcelona. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 515 words, photos.

SOC--GERMANY SPOTLIGHT-HAMBURG

BERLIN — The clock is ticking on Hamburger SV's days in the Bundesliga. Situated high in the stadium, the clock counts the years, days, hours, minutes and seconds that Hamburg has been playing in the league — a proud declaration from the only founding member never relegated since the Bundesliga started in 1963. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 645 words.

SOC--FRANCE-SPOTLIGHT-DEBUCHY

PARIS — In many ways, Saint-Etienne's good run of form is down to the resurgence of Mathieu Debuchy. With less than four months before the World Cup in Russia, the former Arsenal player has a decent chance of earning a France recall. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 505 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Barcelona plays at relegation-wary Las Palmas to try to stay seven points ahead of second-place Atletico Madrid in the Spanish league. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2330 GMT.

CRICKET:

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-AUSTRALIA

DURBAN, South Africa — South Africa made two big breakthroughs on the opening day of a four-test series against Australia, limiting Steve Smith and David Warner to half-centuries as the Ashes winners experienced challenging times at Kingsmead on Thursday. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 570 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Warriors pull away in 3rd, quiet Beal to win in Washington. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Pominville scores in OT, Sabres beat NHL-best Lightning. SENT: 400 words, photos.

