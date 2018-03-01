EU aspirants from Balkans urged to get on with reforms

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Leaders from the Western Balkans say they are determined to implement a wide array of reforms in order to join the European Union in the future.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told reporters in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia on Thursday that the EU remained "strongly engaged" with enlargement toward the region.

After a tour to six countries hoping to join the EU, Juncker said "the Western Balkans have a place in the European Union."

However, he cautioned that none of the six currently comply with the conditions necessary to join.

While some countries have a realistic chance to join by 2025, Juncker said would need to undertake political reforms, fight corruption and organized crime as well as resolve outstanding conflicts with neighbors.