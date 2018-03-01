Donald Trump Jr reports for jury duty but isn't picked

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. reported for jury duty in Manhattan — but didn't get picked for a case.

The Daily News says Trump was among the prospective jurors for an attempted robbery case on Wednesday.

Secret Service agents and court officers escorted Trump — looking preppy-casual in tan corduroy pants and a grey sweater. He bantered with other prospective jurors and had lunch at a neighborhood restaurant.

State Supreme Court Justice Michael Obus — asking Trump for biographical information — quipped: "Dare I ask what kind of work you're doing these days?"

The Republican president's eldest son laughed and replied: "You can probably read about it — mostly real estate."

He and his brother Eric have been running the Trump Organization, the family's real estate business, during their father's presidency.