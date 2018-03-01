Egypt says 2 officers killed during anti-militant operation

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt's military says two officers have been killed and two others wounded in fighting a part of a massive security operation against Islamic State group militants in the restive northern Sinai Peninsula and other areas.

The armed forces said in a Thursday statement that forces killed 13 militants in an exchange of fire and arrested 86 people, including "highly dangerous" militants and "criminals."

The army says it has destroyed hundreds of targets and killed dozens of militants since the operation began Feb 9. The offensive covers north and central Sinai and parts of Egypt's Nile Delta and the Western Desert, along with the porous border with Libya.

Thursday's tally brings the army's death toll to 12 so far. The figures cannot be independently confirmed as media access is severely restricted.