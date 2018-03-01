  1. Home
Best Buy same-store sales surge, tops 4Q expectations

By  Associated Press
2018/03/01 20:24

RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Best Buy is reporting surging sales at stores and it's topped Wall Street's profit and revenue expectations for the fourth quarter.

Sales at comparable stores jumped 9 percent during the period that includes the critical holidays.

The consumer electronics retailer on Thursday posted net income of $364 million, or $1.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.42 per share, blowing past the per-share projections from analysts of $2.05, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue for the Richfield, Minnesota, company was $15.36 billion, well above projections for $14.57 billion.

Shares of Best Buy Co. jumped 7 percent before the opening bell.

