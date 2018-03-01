  1. Home
Train derails inside Northern Taiwan station

No injuries reported at Shulin, but train traffic faces major disruption

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/01 20:26

A derailment at Shulin station Thursday evening disrupted train services in northern Taiwan (photo courtesy of TRA Facebook page).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A carriage of a train on its way to Taipei derailed inside Shulin station in New Taipei City Thursday evening, but no injuries were immediately reported.

The incident caused havoc during the evening rush hour, as traffic along the west coast had to be rerouted, reports said.

According to a report in the Apple Daily, passengers were first told that there were problems with the signaling at Shulin, leading the train to stop inside the station even though it had not been scheduled to do so.

When the train set out again at 7:14 p.m., the wagons were racked by heavy shocks, according to a passenger story. The electricity fell out in at least two carriages, leading passengers to search for a way out in the dark, the report said.

Experts from the Taiwan Railways Administration were trying to find the cause of the incident while traffic was being rerouted to another line, officials said.

The train involved in the accident was the northbound No.130 Tze-Chiang Limited Express, but other train services were also seriously affected by the incident, reports said.
Shulin
TRA
train derailment
Tze-Chiang Limited Express

