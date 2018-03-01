Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, March 1, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;87;77;Partly sunny;88;78;SW;10;75%;29%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;82;71;Cloudy;78;68;NW;7;70%;27%;3

Aleppo, Syria;Sun and clouds;62;46;Clouds and sun;62;47;E;5;72%;34%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun, nice;69;56;Nice with some sun;67;56;SW;8;61%;44%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Very cold;30;18;Mostly cloudy, cold;31;22;ENE;22;42%;26%;2

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;16;11;Clouds and sun, cold;22;19;N;4;76%;89%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;A shower or two;55;48;An afternoon shower;61;46;SE;6;68%;82%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Much colder;6;-16;Mostly sunny;4;-9;WSW;10;93%;44%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;72;A thunderstorm;85;72;ENE;5;81%;91%;7

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;57;48;Occasional rain;62;52;SSW;9;75%;82%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Brief a.m. showers;73;68;A morning shower;75;68;ENE;11;75%;73%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, nice;70;48;Sunlit and pleasant;74;52;SE;6;51%;7%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;73;A p.m. shower or two;93;74;E;6;65%;66%;10

Bangalore, India;Brilliant sunshine;91;61;Plenty of sun;91;61;ESE;8;20%;0%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;94;77;Mostly sunny;93;77;S;6;68%;30%;8

Barcelona, Spain;A shower in the p.m.;60;48;Periods of sun;59;49;SSW;19;53%;55%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;46;27;Partly sunny;48;28;NNE;3;37%;33%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy and very cold;26;24;Snow and ice;34;29;SE;8;82%;82%;1

Berlin, Germany;Sunshine, very cold;24;11;Partly sunny;26;15;ENE;9;35%;6%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and drizzle;66;49;A stray shower;64;47;SE;6;78%;79%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Partial sunshine;88;66;Partly sunny;87;67;SE;5;50%;66%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Very cold;25;20;Mostly cloudy;26;21;NNE;11;74%;73%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy and cold;33;25;Snow, rain late;33;30;ESE;10;42%;82%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Very cold;23;12;Snow and ice;30;27;NW;7;79%;81%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Very cold;25;19;A little icy mix;27;21;N;6;67%;86%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, nice;84;70;Sunny and nice;85;72;E;7;63%;2%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;A little p.m. rain;82;65;Mostly cloudy;86;66;N;5;38%;56%;10

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, chilly;49;29;Mostly sunny;51;37;WSW;7;35%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;81;56;Partly sunny;81;62;ENE;5;44%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Turning sunny, nice;77;63;Sunny and beautiful;79;60;SE;18;58%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;80;63;Mostly sunny;79;63;NE;4;63%;37%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;93;71;Partly sunny;94;69;SSE;7;58%;0%;10

Chicago, United States;Rain and snow;42;32;Partly sunny;42;29;NE;9;57%;1%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;75;Showers around;89;76;ESE;6;78%;87%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of squalls;27;23;A little snow, cold;30;25;ENE;11;70%;82%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;77;65;Sunny and nice;74;66;N;13;88%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;63;41;Plenty of sunshine;66;41;SE;7;54%;2%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Occasional a.m. rain;85;77;A t-storm in spots;91;77;NNE;7;82%;91%;7

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;84;63;Hazy sunshine;89;63;NW;6;42%;25%;6

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;52;30;Plenty of sunshine;64;34;SSW;7;24%;2%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;86;68;Warm with hazy sun;95;70;S;6;49%;3%;7

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;WSW;4;74%;66%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Snow showers;32;30;Blizzard;34;30;E;29;82%;94%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and mild;66;47;A bit of rain;53;41;NE;7;64%;90%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain, heavy at times;64;56;Rain, a thunderstorm;63;58;WSW;27;81%;95%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly cloudy;83;70;A shower in the a.m.;80;69;SE;7;79%;59%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly cloudy;79;63;A t-storm in spots;73;61;ENE;7;81%;66%;7

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;86;66;Sunshine and nice;84;70;N;7;64%;2%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Bitterly cold;15;-1;Cloudy and cold;19;5;NE;7;73%;2%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, nice;93;75;Partly sunny, humid;94;76;SE;7;69%;42%;10

Hong Kong, China;Lots of sun, nice;78;65;Episodes of sunshine;73;66;ESE;7;85%;29%;3

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;82;74;A passing shower;82;73;ENE;14;65%;73%;5

Hyderabad, India;Plenty of sunshine;96;66;Plenty of sunshine;95;68;SE;5;23%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Heavy showers;77;58;Morning showers;70;54;NNE;8;73%;94%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Cold with clearing;38;34;Cloudy;55;50;S;7;57%;87%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A morning t-storm;88;76;Showers around;90;77;WNW;5;75%;91%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;83;69;Sunny and nice;88;72;N;10;41%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;84;58;Nice with sunshine;83;55;N;6;35%;19%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy and cooler;49;40;A little a.m. rain;55;37;N;3;56%;58%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;91;67;Hazy sunshine;91;68;W;10;45%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Some sun, a t-storm;73;50;A t-storm in spots;73;49;SSE;5;71%;49%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and not as hot;95;60;Sunny and beautiful;92;63;N;12;10%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Cold with snow;24;14;Mostly cloudy;20;16;E;6;58%;74%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;86;71;Mostly sunny;87;69;NNE;7;58%;26%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;90;74;Mostly cloudy;89;74;WSW;7;64%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;92;71;Hazy and very warm;96;73;SW;6;49%;1%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;89;76;A t-storm in spots;92;76;ESE;4;68%;65%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;55;40;A t-storm in spots;57;38;ENE;8;66%;64%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;A t-storm around;89;78;SSW;6;73%;54%;10

Lima, Peru;Clearing;77;69;Clearing;76;69;SSE;7;78%;55%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy with rain;57;50;Rain and a t-storm;61;54;WSW;15;85%;88%;2

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy and windy;32;30;Cold with snow;32;32;ENE;18;74%;85%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Inc. clouds;60;52;A little a.m. rain;58;49;SW;7;73%;90%;1

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;88;76;A t-storm around;86;75;SSW;6;74%;49%;4

Madrid, Spain;Rain;53;36;Cloudy, p.m. rain;49;43;SW;5;71%;88%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;87;82;Sunshine, pleasant;89;82;ENE;11;70%;63%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Inc. clouds;88;75;A stray thunderstorm;87;72;E;7;74%;64%;11

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;91;77;Becoming cloudy;92;77;E;8;62%;35%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;71;58;Partly sunny, warmer;77;58;S;8;58%;3%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;80;52;Periods of sun, nice;79;52;NNE;4;43%;27%;9

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;84;69;An afternoon shower;85;67;NNE;7;65%;60%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Frigid with snow;13;13;A bit of snow;20;7;E;8;72%;91%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;88;78;Partly sunny;87;78;ESE;11;69%;27%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;81;65;Sunny and pleasant;81;67;ENE;7;70%;5%;8

Montreal, Canada;Rather cloudy;40;29;A bit of snow;36;30;NNE;16;71%;77%;1

Moscow, Russia;Frigid;13;2;Cloudy;15;10;SE;7;65%;64%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;91;80;Hazy sun and hot;96;80;N;8;39%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;82;60;A t-storm in spots;78;62;SW;7;69%;75%;7

New York, United States;Afternoon rain;58;42;Very windy;44;36;NNW;30;80%;93%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Some sun, pleasant;69;45;High clouds;67;45;ESE;5;59%;6%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cold with snow;12;-7;A little p.m. snow;3;-6;SW;11;84%;73%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Winds subsiding;56;37;Partly sunny;50;34;NE;6;48%;0%;4

Oslo, Norway;Clouds, not as cold;18;6;A little snow, cold;21;14;N;6;56%;78%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Clouding up, cooler;41;26;Cloudy and breezy;35;28;NNW;15;73%;59%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;85;78;Sun and clouds;85;79;ESE;7;72%;66%;9

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;90;72;Partly sunny, nice;89;73;NNW;10;61%;28%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower;86;74;A shower or t-storm;85;74;ENE;7;78%;67%;11

Paris, France;Cloudy, not as cold;42;34;A little a.m. rain;45;33;SSE;7;83%;70%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunshine;90;65;Mostly sunny;83;62;SE;14;50%;0%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;96;77;Clouds and sunshine;93;77;S;6;62%;47%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;90;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;E;8;74%;67%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Nice with sunshine;89;66;Mostly sunny, nice;88;69;W;6;50%;34%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Very cold;26;14;Mostly cloudy;29;13;ENE;7;51%;33%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine and colder;38;13;Sunny;41;24;SE;5;27%;13%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;69;55;Spotty showers;67;53;W;9;69%;91%;6

Rabat, Morocco;A couple of showers;65;57;Partly sunny;70;58;SW;18;66%;66%;5

Recife, Brazil;Showers this morning;86;76;A morning shower;86;77;E;6;69%;81%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clearing and colder;37;26;Sunny;34;25;NNE;9;56%;0%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and frigid;18;10;Partly sunny, cold;20;8;ENE;6;75%;44%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;87;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;NE;5;73%;65%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun, nice;75;59;Decreasing clouds;72;56;E;8;42%;4%;7

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;55;43;Showers and t-storms;59;41;WSW;13;89%;61%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny, frigid;16;-1;Turning sunny;14;-4;ENE;6;76%;0%;2

San Francisco, United States;Heavy rain, breezy;55;44;Times of rain;52;44;SW;14;73%;91%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partial sunshine;84;60;Partly sunny;82;59;ENE;10;52%;3%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny, nice;81;69;Mostly sunny;82;71;SSE;7;63%;10%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;76;63;Partly sunny, nice;78;64;N;5;73%;30%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;75;47;A shower in the p.m.;73;47;ESE;6;50%;63%;10

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;86;57;Sunny and nice;87;55;SW;5;40%;4%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Nice with sunshine;81;66;Mostly sunny, nice;81;67;NNW;3;71%;2%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of rain;56;44;Rain and a t-storm;58;48;SW;11;88%;91%;1

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;49;38;Occasional rain;47;36;NNE;6;68%;67%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, colder;39;21;Mostly sunny;41;26;ESE;3;26%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;57;43;Mainly cloudy;52;43;SE;13;71%;66%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;79;A t-storm in spots;89;80;NE;9;72%;72%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Very cold;30;24;Ice, then rain;40;35;SE;6;90%;86%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, pleasant;82;71;Mostly sunny, nice;81;70;E;6;57%;2%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow squall;23;16;A little snow, cold;25;17;NE;7;76%;52%;0

Sydney, Australia;Not as warm;77;69;Mostly cloudy;76;69;S;14;64%;14%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;81;66;Mostly sunny;80;64;SE;6;71%;13%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Not as cold;20;9;Partly sunny, cold;21;6;E;10;80%;0%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler;55;39;Mostly cloudy;51;37;SE;6;78%;21%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Low clouds;52;32;Partly sunny;47;30;NNE;12;46%;10%;4

Tehran, Iran;Partial sunshine;61;44;Sunshine and nice;62;46;NNW;9;27%;3%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;71;55;Mostly cloudy;73;58;NE;6;60%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;Rain and drizzle;53;52;Periods of rain;61;51;SSW;6;74%;93%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this morning;64;39;Plenty of sunshine;56;39;NNW;5;41%;9%;5

Toronto, Canada;Overcast and colder;39;30;Cloudy and breezy;38;25;NNW;23;67%;46%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, warmer;87;63;Mostly cloudy;74;60;SE;9;52%;0%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Warm with some sun;80;56;Partly sunny;71;54;SW;11;53%;6%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as cold;23;0;Partly sunny;33;-11;NW;5;70%;58%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;46;32;Rain, some ice early;43;32;NE;4;69%;75%;1

Vienna, Austria;Quite cold;23;19;Mostly cloudy;27;19;NNW;9;61%;71%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;92;72;Mostly sunny, hotter;97;71;W;4;45%;4%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;14;11;Not as cold;21;8;ENE;7;74%;43%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Bitterly cold;16;5;Partly sunny;21;10;E;8;68%;13%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;72;63;Cloudy;73;62;NE;5;74%;44%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;96;67;Sunshine;95;66;SW;4;48%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning cloudy, mild;53;32;Cooler;46;27;ESE;2;48%;44%;2

