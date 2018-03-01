Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, March 1, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;31;25;Partly sunny;31;25;SW;16;75%;29%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;28;21;Cloudy;26;20;NW;11;70%;27%;3

Aleppo, Syria;Sun and clouds;17;8;Clouds and sun;17;8;E;7;72%;34%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun, nice;20;13;Nice with some sun;19;14;SW;13;61%;44%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Very cold;-1;-8;Mostly cloudy, cold;0;-6;ENE;36;42%;26%;2

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;-9;-12;Clouds and sun, cold;-6;-7;N;6;76%;89%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;A shower or two;13;9;An afternoon shower;16;8;SE;10;68%;82%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Much colder;-14;-27;Mostly sunny;-15;-23;WSW;16;93%;44%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;22;A thunderstorm;30;22;ENE;8;81%;91%;7

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;14;9;Occasional rain;17;11;SSW;15;75%;82%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Brief a.m. showers;23;20;A morning shower;24;20;ENE;17;75%;73%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, nice;21;9;Sunlit and pleasant;23;11;SE;9;51%;7%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;23;A p.m. shower or two;34;23;E;10;65%;66%;10

Bangalore, India;Brilliant sunshine;33;16;Plenty of sun;33;16;ESE;12;20%;0%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;35;25;Mostly sunny;34;25;S;10;68%;30%;8

Barcelona, Spain;A shower in the p.m.;16;9;Periods of sun;15;10;SSW;31;53%;55%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;8;-3;Partly sunny;9;-2;NNE;5;37%;33%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy and very cold;-3;-4;Snow and ice;1;-2;SE;13;82%;82%;1

Berlin, Germany;Sunshine, very cold;-4;-12;Partly sunny;-3;-10;ENE;15;35%;6%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and drizzle;19;10;A stray shower;18;8;SE;10;78%;79%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Partial sunshine;31;19;Partly sunny;31;19;SE;8;50%;66%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Very cold;-4;-7;Mostly cloudy;-3;-6;NNE;18;74%;73%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy and cold;0;-4;Snow, rain late;1;-1;ESE;16;42%;82%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Very cold;-5;-11;Snow and ice;-1;-3;NW;11;79%;81%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Very cold;-4;-7;A little icy mix;-3;-6;N;10;67%;86%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, nice;29;21;Sunny and nice;29;22;E;11;63%;2%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;A little p.m. rain;28;18;Mostly cloudy;30;19;N;8;38%;56%;10

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, chilly;9;-2;Mostly sunny;10;3;WSW;12;35%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;27;13;Partly sunny;27;17;ENE;9;44%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Turning sunny, nice;25;17;Sunny and beautiful;26;16;SE;28;58%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;27;17;Mostly sunny;26;17;NE;7;63%;37%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;34;22;Partly sunny;34;21;SSE;11;58%;0%;10

Chicago, United States;Rain and snow;6;0;Partly sunny;6;-1;NE;15;57%;1%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;Showers around;32;24;ESE;10;78%;87%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of squalls;-3;-5;A little snow, cold;-1;-4;ENE;18;70%;82%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;25;18;Sunny and nice;24;19;N;21;88%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;17;5;Plenty of sunshine;19;5;SE;11;54%;2%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Occasional a.m. rain;30;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;NNE;11;82%;91%;7

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;29;17;Hazy sunshine;32;17;NW;9;42%;25%;6

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;11;-1;Plenty of sunshine;18;1;SSW;11;24%;2%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;Warm with hazy sun;35;21;S;9;49%;3%;7

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;WSW;7;74%;66%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Snow showers;0;-1;Blizzard;1;-1;E;46;82%;94%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and mild;19;8;A bit of rain;12;5;NE;11;64%;90%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain, heavy at times;18;13;Rain, a thunderstorm;17;14;WSW;43;81%;95%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly cloudy;28;21;A shower in the a.m.;27;21;SE;12;79%;59%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly cloudy;26;17;A t-storm in spots;23;16;ENE;11;81%;66%;7

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;30;19;Sunshine and nice;29;21;N;12;64%;2%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Bitterly cold;-9;-18;Cloudy and cold;-7;-15;NE;11;73%;2%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, nice;34;24;Partly sunny, humid;34;24;SE;12;69%;42%;10

Hong Kong, China;Lots of sun, nice;26;18;Episodes of sunshine;23;19;ESE;12;85%;29%;3

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;28;23;A passing shower;28;23;ENE;23;65%;73%;5

Hyderabad, India;Plenty of sunshine;35;19;Plenty of sunshine;35;20;SE;8;23%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Heavy showers;25;14;Morning showers;21;12;NNE;14;73%;94%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Cold with clearing;3;1;Cloudy;13;10;S;11;57%;87%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A morning t-storm;31;25;Showers around;32;25;WNW;7;75%;91%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;Sunny and nice;31;22;N;16;41%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;29;14;Nice with sunshine;28;13;N;10;35%;19%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy and cooler;10;5;A little a.m. rain;13;3;N;5;56%;58%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;33;19;Hazy sunshine;33;20;W;16;45%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Some sun, a t-storm;23;10;A t-storm in spots;23;10;SSE;8;71%;49%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and not as hot;35;16;Sunny and beautiful;33;17;N;19;10%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Cold with snow;-5;-10;Mostly cloudy;-7;-9;E;10;58%;74%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;30;22;Mostly sunny;30;20;NNE;11;58%;26%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;32;23;Mostly cloudy;32;23;WSW;12;64%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;33;22;Hazy and very warm;36;23;SW;10;49%;1%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm in spots;34;24;ESE;7;68%;65%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;13;4;A t-storm in spots;14;3;ENE;12;66%;64%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A t-storm around;31;26;SSW;10;73%;54%;10

Lima, Peru;Clearing;25;21;Clearing;25;20;SSE;11;78%;55%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy with rain;14;10;Rain and a t-storm;16;12;WSW;24;85%;88%;2

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy and windy;0;-1;Cold with snow;0;0;ENE;28;74%;85%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Inc. clouds;16;11;A little a.m. rain;15;10;SW;11;73%;90%;1

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;31;24;A t-storm around;30;24;SSW;9;74%;49%;4

Madrid, Spain;Rain;12;2;Cloudy, p.m. rain;10;6;SW;7;71%;88%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;28;Sunshine, pleasant;32;28;ENE;18;70%;63%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Inc. clouds;31;24;A stray thunderstorm;30;22;E;11;74%;64%;11

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;33;25;Becoming cloudy;33;25;E;13;62%;35%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;22;14;Partly sunny, warmer;25;14;S;12;58%;3%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;26;11;Periods of sun, nice;26;11;NNE;7;43%;27%;9

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;29;21;An afternoon shower;30;19;NNE;11;65%;60%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Frigid with snow;-10;-11;A bit of snow;-7;-14;E;13;72%;91%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;Partly sunny;31;26;ESE;17;69%;27%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;27;18;Sunny and pleasant;27;19;ENE;11;70%;5%;8

Montreal, Canada;Rather cloudy;4;-2;A bit of snow;2;-1;NNE;26;71%;77%;1

Moscow, Russia;Frigid;-10;-17;Cloudy;-10;-12;SE;11;65%;64%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;33;27;Hazy sun and hot;36;27;N;13;39%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;28;16;A t-storm in spots;25;17;SW;11;69%;75%;7

New York, United States;Afternoon rain;15;5;Very windy;7;2;NNW;48;80%;93%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Some sun, pleasant;21;7;High clouds;19;7;ESE;9;59%;6%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cold with snow;-11;-22;A little p.m. snow;-16;-21;SW;17;84%;73%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Winds subsiding;13;3;Partly sunny;10;1;NE;9;48%;0%;4

Oslo, Norway;Clouds, not as cold;-8;-14;A little snow, cold;-6;-10;N;10;56%;78%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Clouding up, cooler;5;-3;Cloudy and breezy;2;-2;NNW;24;73%;59%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;30;26;Sun and clouds;30;26;ESE;11;72%;66%;9

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;32;22;Partly sunny, nice;32;23;NNW;16;61%;28%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower;30;23;A shower or t-storm;30;24;ENE;11;78%;67%;11

Paris, France;Cloudy, not as cold;5;1;A little a.m. rain;7;0;SSE;11;83%;70%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunshine;32;18;Mostly sunny;28;17;SE;23;50%;0%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;35;25;Clouds and sunshine;34;25;S;10;62%;47%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;E;13;74%;67%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Nice with sunshine;32;19;Mostly sunny, nice;31;21;W;9;50%;34%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Very cold;-3;-10;Mostly cloudy;-2;-10;ENE;11;51%;33%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine and colder;3;-10;Sunny;5;-5;SE;8;27%;13%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;20;13;Spotty showers;19;12;W;14;69%;91%;6

Rabat, Morocco;A couple of showers;18;14;Partly sunny;21;14;SW;29;66%;66%;5

Recife, Brazil;Showers this morning;30;25;A morning shower;30;25;E;10;69%;81%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clearing and colder;3;-3;Sunny;1;-4;NNE;15;56%;0%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and frigid;-8;-12;Partly sunny, cold;-7;-14;ENE;10;75%;44%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;NE;8;73%;65%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun, nice;24;15;Decreasing clouds;22;13;E;13;42%;4%;7

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;13;6;Showers and t-storms;15;5;WSW;21;89%;61%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny, frigid;-9;-18;Turning sunny;-10;-20;ENE;9;76%;0%;2

San Francisco, United States;Heavy rain, breezy;13;7;Times of rain;11;6;SW;23;73%;91%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partial sunshine;29;16;Partly sunny;28;15;ENE;16;52%;3%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny, nice;27;21;Mostly sunny;28;21;SSE;11;63%;10%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;24;17;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;N;8;73%;30%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;24;9;A shower in the p.m.;23;8;ESE;10;50%;63%;10

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;30;14;Sunny and nice;30;13;SW;9;40%;4%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Nice with sunshine;27;19;Mostly sunny, nice;27;19;NNW;5;71%;2%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of rain;13;7;Rain and a t-storm;14;9;SW;18;88%;91%;1

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;10;3;Occasional rain;8;2;NNE;9;68%;67%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, colder;4;-6;Mostly sunny;5;-4;ESE;6;26%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;14;6;Mainly cloudy;11;6;SE;20;71%;66%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;NE;14;72%;72%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Very cold;-1;-5;Ice, then rain;4;1;SE;10;90%;86%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, pleasant;28;22;Mostly sunny, nice;27;21;E;10;57%;2%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow squall;-5;-9;A little snow, cold;-4;-8;NE;12;76%;52%;0

Sydney, Australia;Not as warm;25;20;Mostly cloudy;24;20;S;22;64%;14%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;27;19;Mostly sunny;27;18;SE;9;71%;13%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Not as cold;-7;-13;Partly sunny, cold;-6;-15;E;15;80%;0%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler;13;4;Mostly cloudy;10;3;SE;10;78%;21%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Low clouds;11;0;Partly sunny;8;-1;NNE;20;46%;10%;4

Tehran, Iran;Partial sunshine;16;7;Sunshine and nice;17;8;NNW;14;27%;3%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;22;13;Mostly cloudy;23;14;NE;10;60%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;Rain and drizzle;12;11;Periods of rain;16;11;SSW;10;74%;93%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this morning;18;4;Plenty of sunshine;13;4;NNW;7;41%;9%;5

Toronto, Canada;Overcast and colder;4;-1;Cloudy and breezy;3;-4;NNW;36;67%;46%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, warmer;31;17;Mostly cloudy;24;16;SE;15;52%;0%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Warm with some sun;27;13;Partly sunny;22;12;SW;17;53%;6%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as cold;-5;-18;Partly sunny;0;-24;NW;8;70%;58%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;8;0;Rain, some ice early;6;0;NE;7;69%;75%;1

Vienna, Austria;Quite cold;-5;-7;Mostly cloudy;-3;-7;NNW;14;61%;71%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;33;22;Mostly sunny, hotter;36;21;W;7;45%;4%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;-10;-12;Not as cold;-6;-13;ENE;12;74%;43%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Bitterly cold;-9;-15;Partly sunny;-6;-12;E;13;68%;13%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;22;17;Cloudy;23;17;NE;9;74%;44%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;36;19;Sunshine;35;19;SW;7;48%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning cloudy, mild;11;0;Cooler;8;-3;ESE;3;48%;44%;2

