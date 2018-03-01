  1. Home
  2. Society

Applications for Taiwan 'Youth Ambassadors' promoting the New Southbound Policy starts Thursday

The program will send 75 nationals for a 10-day trip to designated countries in South and Southeast Asia

By Juvina Lai,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/01 18:26

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Taiwanese government is once again seeking young talent to join the "Youth Ambassador" Program to help with the promotion of the New Southbound Policy that focuses on strengthening ties with neighbors in South and Southeast Asia. The application for this year's program is said to start from Thursday, as reported by the Central News Agency. 

According to Janet Chang (張秀禎), deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Department of NGO International Affairs, this year's program will select a total of 75 Taiwanese nationals aged between 18 to 35 who are current graduates or undergraduates to travel to different targeted countries in South and Southeast Asia for a total of 10 days. 

The ambassadors will be required to help with the promotion of Taiwanese culture and enhance exchanges between Taiwan and the country they are at. 

The ambassadors will be divided into three group of 25 members each and will travel around different countries in the Southeast Asia, South Asia and Pacific regions from the month of August, Chang said. 

The initiative was launched by Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the year 2009 and since then the program has reportedly sent 164 groups of more than 1,400 students to about 70 countries and territories around the world. Last year's delegates visited countries like India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. 

Interested applicants can find the application forms available for downloading at www.youthtaiwan.net and www.taiwanngo.tw. The deadline for the application is April 30.
Youth Ambassadors
new southbound policy
President Tsai Ing-wen
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Department of NGO International Affairs
MOFA

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan President assures world's representatives of cross-strait status quo 
2018/02/28 13:09
Taiwan to try and join second wave of CPTPP: MOFA
2018/02/27 15:42
Taiwan cancels Hakka event in Mauritius due to Chinese oppression
2018/02/25 17:50
Taiwan has high hopes for new foreign and MAC ministers
2018/02/24 20:30
Taiwan replaces foreign, defense and China ministers in reshuffle
2018/02/23 15:41