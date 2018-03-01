Applications for Taiwan 'Youth Ambassadors' promoting the New Southbound Policy starts Thursday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Taiwanese government is once again seeking young talent to join the "Youth Ambassador" Program to help with the promotion of the New Southbound Policy that focuses on strengthening ties with neighbors in South and Southeast Asia. The application for this year's program is said to start from Thursday, as reported by the Central News Agency.

According to Janet Chang (張秀禎), deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Department of NGO International Affairs, this year's program will select a total of 75 Taiwanese nationals aged between 18 to 35 who are current graduates or undergraduates to travel to different targeted countries in South and Southeast Asia for a total of 10 days.

The ambassadors will be required to help with the promotion of Taiwanese culture and enhance exchanges between Taiwan and the country they are at.

The ambassadors will be divided into three group of 25 members each and will travel around different countries in the Southeast Asia, South Asia and Pacific regions from the month of August, Chang said.

The initiative was launched by Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the year 2009 and since then the program has reportedly sent 164 groups of more than 1,400 students to about 70 countries and territories around the world. Last year's delegates visited countries like India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

Interested applicants can find the application forms available for downloading at www.youthtaiwan.net and www.taiwanngo.tw. The deadline for the application is April 30.