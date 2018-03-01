Duterte’s political balancing hailed as a success by Taiwan editorial

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Despite repeatedly courting controversy for what appears to be off-the-cuff remarks, the outspoken Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has proved himself as one of best political leaders around the world to successfully eradicate illegal drugs, and gain maximum leverage out of the superpowers in the world, according to a recent Taiwan’s China Times editorial.

In addition to effectively increasing local economic growth and reducing illegal drug use with an iron fist, the 72-year-old former Davao City Mayor is good at leveraging superpowers, including the U.S., Japan, China, and Russia, to obtain weapons without a dime from China and the U.S., which are increasingly rivals on the world stage, and has changed the Asian geopolitical landscape in his favor. At the same time, Taiwan strived hard to get an arms deal with the U.S. at an astronomical amount.

The editorial describes Duterte as a pragmatist, who reaches his ends with a carrot and stick approach, knows the law of the jungle in international affairs, liberates his country from the political influence of superpowers, while securing financial aid from these powers to develop his country.

Duterte is believed to have taken a balanced approach, and the most successful one among his Southeast Asian peers, to “lean toward China economically and toward the U.S. in the aspect of regional security.” The editorial acclaims his smart move to shift from a long-term pro-U.S. stance to befriend both the U.S. and China.

The Philippines' ambassador to Beijing was quoted by the editorial as saying recently that his country should not get entangled in the increasingly tense maritime rivalry between the two superpowers in the South China Sea. The region has been the focal point for territorial disputes between several countries, including Taiwan, China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and the Philippines, with potential oil and fisheries resources at play.

Meanwhile, according to several reports coming from the Philippines, it appears the government is negotiating with an unnamed Chinese corporation to begin joint energy projects in contested regions of the South China Sea, and the government is believed to have made a concession to China regarding the Philippines' territorial claims.

The editorial tenders advice to Taiwan’s top political leader to take a similar pragmatic approach as Duterte did to seek gains amid the struggle between the two superpowers, though the piece doesn’t explain how to reach that end when Beijing is shutting its door to the Tsai Ing-wen government.