Duterte wants to step down two years early, says he is tired, would like to rest

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- According to local reports, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday dismissed rumors about any desire to stay in power and become a dictator, saying that he actually wants to introduce federalism so he can finish his term early.

A month ago Duterte created a 19-member panel which was composed of constitutional law experts and headed by a retired Supreme Court judge. The panel recently proposed a federal model similar to that of the France and Canada.

President Duterte on Monday urged Congress to establish a federal form of government with a prime minister and a president.

The president would enjoy a term of up to 10 years under the proposed federal-parliamentary system which was presented before the congress earlier in February, and does not call for the position of a vice-president as is common in a parliamentary system.

The President's wish to have a federal-parliamentary system led many to think that Duterte wanted to enjoy an extended period of presidency and to become a dictator. However, Duterte refuted these rumors by revealing that he actually plans to step down by 2020, two years before his current six-year term ends.

The 72-year old President said he no longer has the energy or the ambition he once had to remain as the President of the Philippines.

"I will step down by 2020, I will not wait for 2022. I am old. I have no more ambition, and would really like to rest now," Duterte was quoted by Reuters.

Duterte's allies voted last month to revise the charter and current system, and to scrap mid-term elections some time next year which, as a result would extend the terms of all currently elected officials.

Experts believe that Duterte's move to change the charter is likely to succeed because of his popularity and the super-majority of support he holds in Congress.