Philippines negotiating with Chinese firm on joint energy extraction projects in S.China Sea

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – According to several reports coming from the Philippines, it appears the government is negotiating with a Chinese corporation to begin joint energy projects in contested regions of the South China Sea.



Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has reportedly stated that a cooperative agreement established between appointed corporate entities is preferable to dealing directly with the Chinese government for resource extraction projects.

In a statement that is sure to upset many in the Philippines, Duterte says that the situation will be one of “co-ownership” of the contested territory, and suggests that joint ownership of the oil and gas rich regions off of the Philippine coast is a ‘practical solution’ and far preferable to military conflict.



According to the SunStar Manila, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque Jr. on March 1 said that the government was in talks with an unnamed Chinese firm to discuss “non-adversarial” extraction and exploitation of natural resources from, as yet undisclosed, regions previously contested by the two countries.

Roque was quoted by Reuters as saying “We are not entering into a sovereign agreement for exploration. It will be an agreement, if we do, between two corporate entities.”



However, Roque also expressed some doubts that the exploration and extraction projects under negotiation would proceed because China was not in favor of joint activities, according to Reuters.



The news that the administration is making what appears to be a considerable concession to China regarding the Philippine’s territorial claims in the South China Sea, also curiously follows reports that Duterte no longer feels up to the responsibilities of being president and hopes to retire two years early.



(Philippines Presidential Handout photo)