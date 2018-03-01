100,000 Taiwanese fans scramble for 'Namie Amuro Final Tour 2018' tickets 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Tickets for J-pop superstar singer Namie Amuro's final concert tour shows in Taipei sold out within three minutes after going on sale yesterday, reported Apple Daily.

Shortly before her 40th birthday on Sept. 16 last year, Amuro announced that she would retire from music after completing one final tour aptly titled "Namie Amuro Final Tour 2018," which is running from Feb. 17 - June 3.

At 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning, 100,000 Taiwanese fans jammed the tixCraft online ticketing system to fight for 22,000 tickets for the May 19 and May 20 shows in at the Taipei Arena, and within 3 minutes all seats were sold out.

As to whether more shows could be added in Taipei, the event organizer responded by saying, "Namie Amuro's tour itinerary is already fully booked and the Taipei Arena is also fully booked, therefore adding more shows will be difficult."

Amuro on Tuesday just completed a concert in Fukuoka Area and is next set to head to Shenzhen for shows on March 17 and 18. Her tour will conclude in June at the Tokyo Dome. The attendance for the five-city Japan phase of her tour has already reached 750,000 for 17 shows, breaking the all-time record for a J-pop solo musician, reported Billboard.com.

Her set consists of 24 songs selected by fans based on over 2.8 million votes, plus six new tracks from her greatest-hist album "Finally," which has sold over 2 million copies, according to Billboard.