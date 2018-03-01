Tokyo Skytree mascot meets with Taiwanese kin in Taipei to promote Taiwan-Japan tourism exchange

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Tokyo Skytree mascot Sorakara-chan met with her kin representing several Taiwanese counties, cities and national scenic areas at Liberty Square in Taipei on March 1 in an effort to promote Taiwan-Japan tourism exchange.

Tokyo Skytree has been enthusiastic about promoting tourism exchanges between Taiwan and Japan, and since 2013 a delegation of Tokyo Skytree, which is a facility of Tobu Railway Grou, has come to Taiwan every year to conduct a series of tourism exchange activities with Taipei 101.

The mascot gathering, which assembled 21 Taiwanese mascots including Taiwan tourism goodwill ambassador OhBear, was arranged to mark the fifth anniversary of the tourism exchange between the two landmarks, and Sorakara-chan, wearing a kimono, accepted every request for taking a picture together from excited passersby.

Shigenori Sakemi, president of Tokyo Skytree’s operating company Tobu Tower Skytree Co who came with Sorakara-chan, addressed the gathering. He said Taiwanese visitors accounted for the biggest group of Tokyo Skytree international visitors, and therefore the tower’s operating company is eager to promote Taiwan tourism in Japan in return.

He said Tokyo Skytree will hold a “Taiwan Festival” at the tower's square from May 17 to May 20, and the purpose of the event is to introduce Taiwan’s beautiful places, delicious foods and wonderful scenery to tower visitors, who are mostly Japanese. Sakemi also took the opportunity to invite all Taiwanese cities and counties to participate in “Taiwan Festival” and promote tourism for their destinations.

In addition, as Sorakara-chan’s visit came on the eve of the Lantern Festival, it’s notable that Tokyo Skytree has made the “Tree of Happiness” lantern intended to pray for Taiwanese people’s peace and happiness in the Year of the Dog is being shown at the 2018 Taiwan Lantern Festival, which takes place in Chiayi County from March 2 to March 11.

Tokyo Skytree mascot Sorakara-chan (left) and Taiwan tourism goodwill ambassador OhBear