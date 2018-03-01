Taiwan not to raise electricity rates before April

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – There will be no hike in electricity rates until April at the earliest, and special considerations are expected for frugal consumers and small businesses, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said Thursday.

Recent plans for price hikes for toilet paper triggered hoarding and local shortages, which made international headlines, leading to fears of galloping inflation.

There were no plans to make tap water more expensive, and any rise in the price of power would have to wait until a relevant committee meeting in April, the MOEA said.

Even if there was a decision in favor of a hike, it would not exceed 3 percent, the Central News Agency reported. Consumers who used less than 330 kilowatt-hours a month would see no increase, while a special approach would be taken for small businesses in order to prevent rising inflation, according to the MOEA.

The announcement came in the wake of a report by the Central Bank, the National Development Bank and the MOEA about inflation at the regular weekly Cabinet meeting Thursday morning.

As electricity rates were still much lower than in other countries, any rise would not threaten Taiwan’s international competitiveness, MOEA Deputy Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) told the media.

The fact that state utility Taiwan Power Corporation registered extra income of more than NT$80 billion (US$2.3 billion) did not mean that the money would be used to stabilize electricity rates, Kung added.