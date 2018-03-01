Geneva airport temporarily shut after snowfall blankets city

Icicles hang on a branch on the shore of Lake Alpnachersee in Alpnach, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. An extreme Siberian cold snap sweepi
The icy Alfred Escher fountain is pictured in Zurich, Switzerland, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. An extreme Siberian cold snap sweeping across Europe is
A cargo train runs on the snow-covered rail tracks near Bakonyszentlaszlo, 134 kms southwest of Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, when larg
A woman shovels snow in Bredstedt, northern Germany, Wednesday, Feb 28, 2018. An extreme Siberian cold snap sweeping across Europe is claiming lives i
People ride on traditional cart through the snow and wind in the village of Podberezhie, 50 km (31 miles) southeast of Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Feb.
A teenager smiles as the snow covers her face, in Pamplona northern Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Authorities predicted heavy snowfall and extreme
Victor the polar bear plays in the snow at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster, north England, Wednesday Feb. 28, 2018. Britain, which is buffere
A squirrel eats grains from a bird feeder in Lazienki park on a cold sunny day in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. An extreme Siberian cold s
GENEVA (AP) — Geneva's airport has been closed "until further notice" after the Swiss city was blanketed by snowfall overnight.
The airport's website says passengers should stay away for the time being and recommends they check with their airlines to see if their flights are still scheduled for departure.
Airport spokesman Sebastien Leprat said initial targets to re-open around 9 a.m. (0800GMT) had been pushed back by one hour, and that no formal decision had been made to resume traffic.
He said tricky weather conditions across Europe could cause extended delays.
Meteorologist Dominique Stussi of national weather service MeteoSuisse said 13 centimeters (about 5 inches) fell over a three-hour period in the early morning.