Australia wins toss and bats in 1st test in South Africa

DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and chose to bat first in the opening test against South Africa on Thursday.

Smith leads an unchanged Australia lineup from the final test of the Ashes series, when Australia sealed a 4-0 rout over England with an innings victory in Sydney.

That means Cameron Bancroft kept his place at the top of the order and the bowling attack of quicks Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, and spinner Nathan Lyon, was ready to go again.

South Africa brought in Theunis de Bruyn at No.7 to bolster its batting lineup against Australia's feared fast bowlers. That means the home team had to leave out pace bowler Lungi Ngidi and go with a traditional three-man pace attack and not the four fast bowlers they utilized in the series win over India.

The three quicks are Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander and Morne Morkel, who is playing his last series for South Africa. Keshav Maharaj is the spinner.

South Africa and Australia will play a four-test series for the first time since South Africa's readmission to international cricket after apartheid. Since then, Australia has never lost a series in South Africa, winning five and drawing two.

___

Lineups:

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel.

Australia: Steve Smith (captain), Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.