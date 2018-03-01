Taiwan to be warm and sunny through Sunday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) of Taiwan, the island’s weather is going to warm up starting Thursday and is expected to last over the weekend.

The CWB said temperatures in Northern Taiwan will stay between 26-27 degrees Celsius during the day through Thursday and will remain between 30-31 degrees in central and southern Taiwan.

Through Sunday the weather will likely be warm and sunny, before a wet front arrives starting Monday, bringing rain throughout the northern and eastern parts of the country.

The bureau also mentioned that after Tuesday, March 6, temperatures will drop again as a cold front of northwesterly winds will approach the island.