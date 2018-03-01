  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwan to be warm and sunny through Sunday

The CWB announced sunny weather until Sunday but warned of rain and winds starting next week

By Juvina Lai,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/01 14:24

(By Taiwan News)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) of Taiwan, the island’s weather is going to warm up starting Thursday and is expected to last over the weekend.

The CWB said temperatures in Northern Taiwan will stay between 26-27 degrees Celsius during the day through Thursday and will remain between 30-31 degrees in central and southern Taiwan.

Through Sunday the weather will likely be warm and sunny, before a wet front arrives starting Monday, bringing rain throughout the northern and eastern parts of the country.

The bureau also mentioned that after Tuesday, March 6, temperatures will drop again as a cold front of northwesterly winds will approach the island.
temperature
weather advisory
weather alert
weather forecast
weather report
Northwesterly winds
sunny weather

RELATED ARTICLES

Temperatures to drop and warm sunshine to give in to cloudy weather
2018/02/19 15:23
Cold alert issued for Taiwan over weekend
2018/02/03 11:49
Taiwan to be hit by two cold waves in a row during next week
2018/01/27 16:06
Tokyo records its coldest temperature in 48 years
2018/01/25 18:01
Temperature to drop to 14 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan in the coming week
2018/01/20 15:40