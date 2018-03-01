Notable firings and resignations from Trump's White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Notable firings and resignations from President Donald Trump's White House since he took office last year.
__ Feb. 28, 2018: Communications director Hope Hicks
__ Feb. 27, 2018: Deputy communications director Josh Raffel
__ Feb. 7, 2018: Staff secretary Ron Porter
__ Dec. 13, 2017: Communications director for the White House Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault Newman
__ Dec. 8, 2017: Deputy national security adviser Dina Powell
__ Sept. 29, 2017: Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price
__ Aug. 25, 2017: National security aide Sebastian Gorka
__ Aug. 18, 2017: Chief strategist Steve Bannon
__ July 31, 2017: Communications director Anthony Scaramucci
__ July 28, 2017: Chief of staff Reince Priebus
__ July 21, 2017: Press secretary Sean Spicer
__ May 30, 2017: Communications director Michael Dubke
__ May 9, 2017: FBI Director James Comey
__ Feb. 13 2017: National security adviser Michael Flynn