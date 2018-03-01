All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 64 43 17 4 90 228 172 21-6-2 22-11-2 13-5-2 Toronto 66 39 20 7 85 218 185 22-8-2 17-12-5 11-5-3 Boston 61 38 15 8 84 199 153 20-7-4 18-8-4 12-4-2 Washington 64 36 21 7 79 198 191 22-9-2 14-12-5 11-6-3 Philadelphia 63 34 19 10 78 189 178 16-9-6 18-10-4 9-4-5 Pittsburgh 64 36 24 4 76 208 190 23-8-1 13-16-3 13-6-0 New Jersey 63 33 22 8 74 188 190 17-12-3 16-10-5 12-8-1 Columbus 63 32 26 5 69 168 175 19-11-2 13-15-3 12-10-3 Carolina 63 27 25 11 65 167 193 15-11-6 12-14-5 6-8-5 N.Y. Islanders 64 29 28 7 65 208 228 16-11-4 13-17-3 10-9-1 Florida 60 29 25 6 64 178 195 16-9-3 13-16-3 9-5-1 Detroit 63 26 27 10 62 166 185 13-13-8 13-14-2 6-13-3 N.Y. Rangers 63 27 30 6 60 177 201 18-12-4 9-18-2 7-8-3 Montreal 63 24 29 10 58 160 195 16-10-8 8-19-2 10-6-3 Ottawa 62 21 31 10 52 168 219 14-13-5 7-18-5 6-11-3 Buffalo 64 20 33 11 51 153 207 9-18-4 11-15-7 8-6-3 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Nashville 62 39 14 9 87 202 160 22-7-3 17-7-6 13-4-2 Vegas 63 41 17 5 87 218 173 24-6-2 17-11-3 16-3-2 Winnipeg 63 37 17 9 83 213 170 23-7-2 14-10-7 11-7-2 Minnesota 63 36 20 7 79 196 177 22-5-6 14-15-1 11-9-0 San Jose 64 34 21 9 77 187 178 18-9-3 16-12-6 16-4-3 Dallas 63 36 23 4 76 186 164 22-10-1 14-13-3 10-11-0 Los Angeles 64 35 24 5 75 184 158 15-11-3 20-13-2 10-10-3 Anaheim 64 31 21 12 74 176 178 16-9-5 15-12-7 10-6-7 St. Louis 65 35 26 4 74 178 173 20-14-0 15-12-4 9-9-2 Colorado 63 34 24 5 73 195 188 22-8-1 12-16-4 7-9-1 Calgary 65 32 24 9 73 184 192 14-14-4 18-10-5 9-7-3 Chicago 63 27 28 8 62 178 179 15-14-3 12-14-5 6-9-2 Edmonton 63 27 32 4 58 179 209 13-15-2 14-17-2 12-8-0 Vancouver 63 24 32 7 55 168 204 11-15-4 13-17-3 6-11-1 Arizona 62 18 34 10 46 148 205 10-18-4 8-16-6 4-10-5

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Washington 3, Ottawa 2

New Jersey 3, Pittsburgh 2

Boston 4, Carolina 3, OT

Florida 3, Toronto 2, OT

Nashville 6, Winnipeg 5

Minnesota 8, St. Louis 3

Dallas 2, Calgary 0

San Jose 5, Edmonton 2

Los Angeles 4, Vegas 1

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo 2, Tampa Bay 1, OT

Montreal 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

St. Louis 2, Detroit 1

Colorado 5, Calgary 2

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Toronto vs. Washington at Annapolis, Md., 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.