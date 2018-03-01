  1. Home
  2. World

Heavy wind in Japan causing flight disruptions

277 flights and 105 trains have been delayed or canceled in Japan

By  Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2018/03/01 13:06

File Photo (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Gusty wind and heavy rain has swept over northern Japan due to a low pressure system approaching from the north. The possibility of snowstorms tonight has resulted in some 277 flights and 105 trains being canceled or delayed.

Several cities in Japan were swept by strong winds this morning, March. 1, with winds around Kyoto reaching 118 kilometers per hour, and those in Hokkaido, 89 kilometers per hour.

It is estimated that two more low pressure systems will move over Japan by tomorrow, bringing snowstorms to several areas.

Flights around Hokkaido, Northern Honshu and the Kanto region have been canceled due to safety considerations. More flight changes are expected.

Travelers are suggested to check with their airlines prior to their travels.
Japan
Snow
flight cancellations

RELATED ARTICLES

The 'Indo-Pacific Strategy' emerges as a counter to China's 'One Belt, One Road'
2018/02/25 17:59
Taitung farmers celebrate 20 ton shipment of Taiwanese roselle buds to Japan
2018/02/22 15:29
Japan sees transfer at sea that may violate N. Korea sanctions
2018/02/22 09:44
Residents of central Taiwan enthralled by rare view of snow-capped mountain
2018/02/16 12:17
Airbnb users in Taiwan skyrocket for Lunar New Year, twice as many as 2017
2018/02/14 14:24