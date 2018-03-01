Heavy wind in Japan causing flight disruptions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Gusty wind and heavy rain has swept over northern Japan due to a low pressure system approaching from the north. The possibility of snowstorms tonight has resulted in some 277 flights and 105 trains being canceled or delayed.

Several cities in Japan were swept by strong winds this morning, March. 1, with winds around Kyoto reaching 118 kilometers per hour, and those in Hokkaido, 89 kilometers per hour.

It is estimated that two more low pressure systems will move over Japan by tomorrow, bringing snowstorms to several areas.

Flights around Hokkaido, Northern Honshu and the Kanto region have been canceled due to safety considerations. More flight changes are expected.

Travelers are suggested to check with their airlines prior to their travels.