Blues snap 7-game skid with 2-1 win over Red Wings

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Carter Hutton made 35 saves, Scottie Upshall and Alex Pietrangelo scored and the St. Louis Blues snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.

The Blues won for the first time since beating Winnipeg 5-2 on Feb. 9. Hutton improved to 6-2-1 in his last nine starts and 16-7-2 overall, allowing only Andreas Athanasiou's goal with 1:45 left.

Upshall scored for the first time since Dec. 30, beating Jimmy Howard off Colton Parayko's rebound at 1:12 of the second period.

Pietrangelo scored on a blast from the faceoff circle with 5:23 left in the third period. Minutes earlier, Hutton robbed Henrik Zetterberg from close range.

The Blues were outscored 29-10 during the seven-game skid, their longest since they dropped seven in a row from Dec. 26, 2009, to Jan. 7, 2010.

FREE FALLING

On Dec. 10, the Blues were 21-8-2 and tied with Tampa Bay for the most points in the NHL at 44.

NOTES: Howard made 24 saves. ... St. Louis C Patrik Berglund was a healthy scratch for the first time since March 12, 2015. ... Pietrangelo played in 600th career game, all with St. Louis. .. .Zetterberg has 68 points in 67 career games against St. Louis.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: At Winnipeg on Friday night.

Blues: At Dallas on Saturday night.