76ers bring Ersan Ilyasova back to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ersan Ilyasova is returning to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 76ers signed the forward from Turkey on Wednesday after he was waived by the Atlanta Hawks. Ilyasova played 53 games for the 76ers in 2016-17 before he was traded to Atlanta at last year's deadline.

Ilyasova averaged 10.9 points and 5.5 rebounds in 46 games this season for Atlanta, including 40 starts. He is fourth in the NBA with 22 charges drawn after leading the league with 36 in 2016-17.

To make room for Ilyasova, the 76ers waived Trevor Booker, a forward they acquired from Brooklyn in December when they dealt former No. 3 pick Jahlil Okafor to the Nets.