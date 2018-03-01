Raptors pull away late for 117-104 win over Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 21 points and Kyle Lowry added 17 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 117-104 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

Pascal Siakam had 14 points, including 10 in the final five minutes as the Raptors pulled away for their 11th win in 13 games. Jakob Powell added 13 points and Fred Van Fleet had 12.

Evan Fournier and Mario Hezonja scored 17 apiece for Orlando, which has lost seven straight games. Nikola Vucevic added 14 points and Aaron Gordon had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic.

Both teams struggled to get defensive stops the entire game, but the Raptors finally dug in and defended for a five-minute window of the fourth quarter that put them in charge. Leading 97-96, Toronto got stops on seven straight possessions, including two turnovers and a blocked shot, and outscored the Magic 13-2 in the run.

Siakam's layup gave the Raptors a 110-98 lead with 3:20 left. It was one of four fast-break layups or dunks the Raptors had in that run.

Orlando never got closer than nine points the rest of the game.

The Raptors, who shot 63.4 percent in building a 69-63 halftime lead, went cold to start the third quarter and the Magic finally caught them when Jonathon Simmons buried a 3-pointer to put Orlando up 75-74.

Toronto finally got a field goal when Lowry drained a 3-pointer at the 8:34 mark and the teams played even the rest of the quarter. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Hezonja and Shelvin Mack in the final 40 seconds brought Orlando within 90-89 at the end of the period.

The first half was an offensive track meet and defense was an afterthought for both teams. Toronto held a 69-63 halftime edge, despite allowing Orlando to shoot 58 percent (25 of 43) from the field, including eight 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

Raptors: F OG Anunoby sprained his ankle in the second quarter and didn't return. . The Raptors made their first five 3-pointers and had two four-point opportunities in the first 13 minutes of the game. . PF Serge Ibaka played his first game in Orlando since being traded to Toronto just before the trade deadline last season. . C Jakob Poeltl has blocked a shot in 10 straight games. . Lowry, an 86.3 percent free throw shooter, missed his first four free throw attempts.

Magic: Orlando shot 76.2 percent (16 of 21) in the first quarter, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers and still trailed 42-37. . The Magic have given up an average of 113 points (678) during the seven-game losing streak. . C Marreese Speights returned after missing two games for personal reasons, but did not play.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Visit Washington on Friday.

Magic: Host former coach Stan Van Gundy and the Detroit Pistons on Friday.