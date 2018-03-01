Changes to Taiwan's labor law go into effect today

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Changes to the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法) demanded by businesses will go affect today (March 1), despite many protests by labor groups for backsliding on labor rights.

Passed on Jan. 10, the amendment to the Labor Standards Act, relaxes the "one fixed day off, one flexible day off" (一例一休) regulations in a concession to business groups, include the following, :

1. Seven industry sectors are allowed to have their employees work up to 12 days in a row, instead of having one mandatory day off and one flexible day off for every seven days of work (一例一休) as required by the Labor Standards Act for all other sectors.

2. The maximum allowable overtime hours of a worker has been increased from 46 to 54 per month, but is capped at 138 hours per three months.

3. Annual leave accrued by employees no longer has to be taken in the same year, but can now be carried over to the next year.

4. The minimum number of break hours has been reduced from 11 to 8 hours between shifts.

5. Compensatory leave can be used instead of pay for overtime worked, however employees must accept the leave instead of pay and must actually take the leave, otherwise they will still be entitled to overtime pay.