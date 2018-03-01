Two train accidents occur in Taiwan on Wednesday

TAIPEI (CNA) There were two train accidents in Taiwan Wednesday, one in which a man died and another where a train collided with a car, resulting in the delay of 13 trains and affecting more than 4,100 passengers.



The fatality occurred at 7:41 p.m. along railway tracks near Yuanlin Station when a local train service from Taichung to Chiayi hit and killed a man.



Police revealed that the man was wearing a blue top, jeans and not carrying any identification. The investigation into the accident is ongoing.



Earlier in the day, there was an accident between Shanhua and Xinshi stations in Tainan, when a car on a railroad crossing on Guanghua Street was hit by a Tzu Chiang express train bound for Chaozhou Station in the southern county of Pingtung at 10:46 a.m. The train was coming from Qidu Station in the northern city of Keelung.







The car driver was taken to hospital while the train restarted moving at 11:45 a.m. and arrived at Xinshi Station 58 minutes late.



Normal operations were resumed at about 11:54 a.m. with a total of 13 trains and 4,120 passengers delayed.



According to an initial police investigation, the car bumped a motorcycle in front of it when going over the railway crossing. The driver exited to help the motorcyclist and when he returned to his vehicle he barely had time to move before the collision.



A Tainan City Fire Bureau official said the motorist has been taken to hospital but is not believed to have received any life threatening injuries.