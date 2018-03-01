Canadian truck driver pleads guilty in crash that killed man

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A Canadian truck driver has pleaded guilty to careless driving for a crash that killed a man last year in Montana.

The Great Falls Tribune reports that Jaraslav Kleberc, whose first name is also spelled in court documents as Jaroslav, pleaded guilty on Thursday. Prosecutors have recommended he be sentenced to six months in county jail, with credit for time served. They recommended a 10-year commitment to the Montana Department of Corrections — with all 10 suspended — for a tampering with physical evidence charge to which he pleaded no contest.

The crash in April killed Marvin Knutson. Kleberc, a truck driver for Kings Cargo Express, had been using an authorized-vehicles-only turnout on I-15 when he turned into the path of Knutson's vehicle.

Kleberc said he was not aware of the crash when it happened.

