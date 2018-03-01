Novelist Jennifer Egan named new president of PEN America

NEW YORK (AP) — Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Jennifer Egan has been named the new president of PEN America.

PEN told The Associated Press on Wednesday night that Egan will succeed fellow author Andrew Solomon. He served three years as president of the literary and human rights organization.

The 55-year-old Egan is known for such works as "A Visit from the Goon Squad" and last year's "Manhattan Beach." She takes over as president during a time of change for PEN, which is merging with the California-based PEN Center USA.

In a statement, she says PEN is committed to fighting censorship and oppression "not only abroad, but at home."