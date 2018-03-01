More than 10,000 bid farewell to Sporting great Castro

MADRID (AP) — More than 10,000 people bid farewell to former Sporting Gijon striker Enrique Castro "Quini" during funeral services on Wednesday.

Castro, who thrived in a long career with Sporting and also played for Barcelona and Spain's national team, died of a heart attack on Tuesday at age 68.

Some Spanish media said as many as 15,000 people attended the funeral services that were held at Gijon's El Molinon Stadium, which from now on will be called the "El Molinon - Enrique Castro Quini Stadium."

There was a minute of silence before Spanish league matches on Wednesday to honor the player.

Known as "The Wizard," Castro played for Sporting from 1968 until 1980, and again from 1984-87 after four seasons with Barcelona.