Wednesday's Major League Linescore

|Detroit
|004
|001
|013—9
|11
|0
|New York Yankees
|200
|000
|040—6
|5
|1
Norris, Lewicki (3), Bell (4), Jimenez (6), Saupold (7), Burgos (8), Montgomery (8), Myers (9), Castro (9), and Greiner, Perez, Rogers; Cessa, Warren (3), Betances (6), Lail (6), Carter (8), King (9), Schwaab (9), and Sanchez, Kratz. W_Montgomery 1-0. L_King. Sv_Castro. HRs_Hicks; Sanchez.
|Minnesota (ss)
|002
|002
|000—4
|7
|0
|Houston
|001
|100
|000—2
|8
|3
Gonsalves, Magill (3), Kohn (4), Anderson (5), Pressly (6), Romero (7), Littell (9), and Garver, Navarreto; McCullers Jr., Smith (3), Valdez (4), Boshers (6), Paulino (6), Ramsey (9), and Federowicz, Ritchie. W_Anderson 1-0. L_Boshers 0-1. Sv_Littell. HRs_Bregman.
|New York Mets
|000
|300
|003—6
|10
|0
|Atlanta
|010
|100
|200—4
|12
|0
Harvey, Bashlor (3), Wheeler (4), Sewald (5), Rhame (7), Conlon (8), and Lobaton, Nido; McCarthy, Carle (4), Allard (5), Blair (7), Biddle (8), Ravin (9), and Flowers, Scivicque. W_Conlon 1-0. L_Ravin 0-1. HRs_Nimmo, Berrios.
|Pittsburgh
|003
|000
|000—3
|9
|0
|Boston
|001
|100
|20x—4
|5
|2
Kuhl, Williams (3), Magnifico (3), Jones (4), Smoker (5), Santana (6), Crick (7), Sadler (8), and Diaz, Williams; Velazquez, Kelley (3), Kelly (4), Barnes (5), Smith (6), Scott (7), Walden (8), Hart (9), and Rei, Nunez. W_Scott 2-0. L_Crick 0-2. Sv_Hart.
|St. Louis
|000
|100
|810—10
|12
|0
|Baltimore
|004
|041
|000—9
|11
|0
Flaherty, Brebbia (3), Motte (4), Poncedeleon (5), Gant (5), Mendoza (8), Bowman (9), and Kelly, Ortega; Wright, Ramirez (3), O'Day (5), Marinez (6), Faulkner (7), Klimek (7), Crichton (8), Edgin (9), and Joseph, Susac. W_Gant 1-0. L_Crichton 0-1. Sv_Bowman. HRs_Munoz (2); Mountcastle, Machado, Davis, Mancini.
|Tampa Bay
|100
|100
|010—3
|11
|0
|Minnesota (ss)
|000
|010
|000—1
|2
|0
Yarbrough, Chirinos (3), Andriese (4), Roe (6), Mujica (7), Nuno (8), Snow (9), and Sucre, Moore, Alvarez; Slegers, Rodney (4), Reed (5), Duke (6), Enns (7), Lujan (9), and Castro, Astudillo. W_Yarbrough 1-0. L_Slegers 0-1. Sv_Snow. HRs_Buxton.
|Washington
|000
|000
|100—1
|4
|3
|Miami
|020
|000
|01x—3
|4
|0
Roark, Madson (3), Kelley (4), Jackson (5), Rodriguez (6), Solis (7), Gott (8), and Montero, Kieboom; Despaigne, Hernandez (4), Peters (7), Rucinski (7), O'Grady (8), Del Pozo (9), and Realmuto, Wallach. W_Despaigne 2-0. L_Roark 0-2. Sv_Del Pozo.
|Philadelphia
|001
|000
|000—1
|7
|1
|Toronto
|050
|000
|02x—7
|8
|0
Velasquez, Viza (2), Leiter (3), Curtis (5), Neris (6), Garcia (7), Thompson (8), and Alfaro, Moore; Biagini, Osuna (4), Loup (5), Tepera (6), Guerrieri (7), McGuire (8), and Jansen, Pentecost. W_Biagini 3-0. L_Velasquez 0-1. HRs_Kingery; Granderson.
|Cincinnati
|100
|010
|000—2
|6
|0
|Kansas City
|010
|010
|001—3
|11
|1
Romano, Mantiply (3), Brice (4), Perez (5), Crockett (6), Quackenbush (7), Reed (8), and Mesoraco, Cruz, Hudson; Skoglund, Almonte (3), Griffin (5), Lenik (6), Sparkman (8), Machado (9), and Perez, Vallot. W_Machado 1-0. L_Reed 0-3.
|Oakland
|200
|100
|002—5
|7
|0
|Chicago Cubs
|402
|000
|10x—7
|7
|1
Blackburn, Coulombe (3), Mengden (4), Hatcher (7), Treinen (8), and Maxwell, Garneau; Hendricks, Wilson (3), Grimm (4), Montgomery (5), Edwards Jr. (6), Butler (7), Farrell (9), and Gimenez, Solis. W_Hendricks 1-0. L_Blackburn 0-1. HRs_Garcia, Davis, Deichmann, Olson; Court.
|Seattle
|010
|000
|001—2
|9
|1
|Cleveland (ss)
|010
|021
|00x—4
|11
|1
Miranda, Nicasio (4), Diaz (5), Cook (6), Morin (7), Moll (8), and Freitas, Gosewisch; Clevinger, McAllister (3), Morimando (5), Otero (7), Torres (8), Ramirez (9), and Perez, Murphy. W_Morimando 2-0. L_Diaz 0-1. Sv_Ramirez. HRs_Gosewisch; Upton Jr..
|Texas
|200
|101
|000—4
|7
|2
|Chicago White Sox
|000
|000
|14x—5
|10
|1
Moore, Claudio (3), Leclerc (4), Rodriguez (5), Garrett (6), Jurado (7), Sampson (8), and Chirinos, Centeno; Giolito, House (3), Scahill (5), Clarkin (7), Cease (8), and Smith, Zavala. W_Cease 1-0. L_Sampson 0-1. HRs_Abreu.
|Colorado
|010
|020
|105—9
|15
|1
|Arizona
|100
|000
|200—3
|5
|1
Anderson, Almonte (3), Pounders (6), Tinoco (7), House (8), and Iannetta, Bemboom; Corbin, Bastardo (3), McFarland (4), Hirano (5), Koch (6), Taylor (8), Buchanan (9), Speier (9), and Mathis, Perez. W_Almonte 1-0. L_Hirano 0-1. Sv_House. HRs_Murphy, Bemboom; Fuentes.
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|201
|010
|001—5
|7
|1
|San Diego
|011
|007
|01x—10
|10
|1
Font, Owens (3), DeFratus (4), Chargois (5), Lowe (6), Jankowski (6), Culver (7), Moscoso (8), and Smith, Gale; Lamet, Wick (3), Stammen (4), Castillo (5), Wieck (6), Yates (7), Brewer (8), Wingenter (9), and Hedges, Allen. W_Wieck 1-0. L_Lowe 0-1. HRs_Toles, Diaz, Smith; Hedges.
