Wednesday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/01 06:51
Detroit 004 001 013—9 11 0
New York Yankees 200 000 040—6 5 1

Norris, Lewicki (3), Bell (4), Jimenez (6), Saupold (7), Burgos (8), Montgomery (8), Myers (9), Castro (9), and Greiner, Perez, Rogers; Cessa, Warren (3), Betances (6), Lail (6), Carter (8), King (9), Schwaab (9), and Sanchez, Kratz. W_Montgomery 1-0. L_King. Sv_Castro. HRs_Hicks; Sanchez.

___

Minnesota (ss) 002 002 000—4 7 0
Houston 001 100 000—2 8 3

Gonsalves, Magill (3), Kohn (4), Anderson (5), Pressly (6), Romero (7), Littell (9), and Garver, Navarreto; McCullers Jr., Smith (3), Valdez (4), Boshers (6), Paulino (6), Ramsey (9), and Federowicz, Ritchie. W_Anderson 1-0. L_Boshers 0-1. Sv_Littell. HRs_Bregman.

___

New York Mets 000 300 003—6 10 0
Atlanta 010 100 200—4 12 0

Harvey, Bashlor (3), Wheeler (4), Sewald (5), Rhame (7), Conlon (8), and Lobaton, Nido; McCarthy, Carle (4), Allard (5), Blair (7), Biddle (8), Ravin (9), and Flowers, Scivicque. W_Conlon 1-0. L_Ravin 0-1. HRs_Nimmo, Berrios.

___

Pittsburgh 003 000 000—3 9 0
Boston 001 100 20x—4 5 2

Kuhl, Williams (3), Magnifico (3), Jones (4), Smoker (5), Santana (6), Crick (7), Sadler (8), and Diaz, Williams; Velazquez, Kelley (3), Kelly (4), Barnes (5), Smith (6), Scott (7), Walden (8), Hart (9), and Rei, Nunez. W_Scott 2-0. L_Crick 0-2. Sv_Hart.

___

St. Louis 000 100 810—10 12 0
Baltimore 004 041 000—9 11 0

Flaherty, Brebbia (3), Motte (4), Poncedeleon (5), Gant (5), Mendoza (8), Bowman (9), and Kelly, Ortega; Wright, Ramirez (3), O'Day (5), Marinez (6), Faulkner (7), Klimek (7), Crichton (8), Edgin (9), and Joseph, Susac. W_Gant 1-0. L_Crichton 0-1. Sv_Bowman. HRs_Munoz (2); Mountcastle, Machado, Davis, Mancini.

___

Tampa Bay 100 100 010—3 11 0
Minnesota (ss) 000 010 000—1 2 0

Yarbrough, Chirinos (3), Andriese (4), Roe (6), Mujica (7), Nuno (8), Snow (9), and Sucre, Moore, Alvarez; Slegers, Rodney (4), Reed (5), Duke (6), Enns (7), Lujan (9), and Castro, Astudillo. W_Yarbrough 1-0. L_Slegers 0-1. Sv_Snow. HRs_Buxton.

___

Washington 000 000 100—1 4 3
Miami 020 000 01x—3 4 0

Roark, Madson (3), Kelley (4), Jackson (5), Rodriguez (6), Solis (7), Gott (8), and Montero, Kieboom; Despaigne, Hernandez (4), Peters (7), Rucinski (7), O'Grady (8), Del Pozo (9), and Realmuto, Wallach. W_Despaigne 2-0. L_Roark 0-2. Sv_Del Pozo.

___

Philadelphia 001 000 000—1 7 1
Toronto 050 000 02x—7 8 0

Velasquez, Viza (2), Leiter (3), Curtis (5), Neris (6), Garcia (7), Thompson (8), and Alfaro, Moore; Biagini, Osuna (4), Loup (5), Tepera (6), Guerrieri (7), McGuire (8), and Jansen, Pentecost. W_Biagini 3-0. L_Velasquez 0-1. HRs_Kingery; Granderson.

___

Oakland 200 100 002—5 7 0
Chicago Cubs 402 000 10x—7 7 1

Blackburn, Coulombe (3), Mengden (4), Hatcher (7), Treinen (8), and Maxwell, Garneau; Hendricks, Wilson (3), Grimm (4), Montgomery (5), Edwards Jr. (6), Butler (7), Farrell (9), and Gimenez, Solis. W_Hendricks 1-0. L_Blackburn 0-1. HRs_Garcia, Davis, Deichmann, Olson; Court.

___

Seattle 010 000 001—2 9 1
Cleveland (ss) 010 021 00x—4 11 1

Miranda, Nicasio (4), Diaz (5), Cook (6), Morin (7), Moll (8), and Freitas, Gosewisch; Clevinger, McAllister (3), Morimando (5), Otero (7), Torres (8), Ramirez (9), and Perez, Murphy. W_Morimando 2-0. L_Diaz 0-1. Sv_Ramirez. HRs_Gosewisch; Upton Jr..

___

Texas 200 101 000—4 7 2
Chicago White Sox 000 000 14x—5 10 1

Moore, Claudio (3), Leclerc (4), Rodriguez (5), Garrett (6), Jurado (7), Sampson (8), and Chirinos, Centeno; Giolito, House (3), Scahill (5), Clarkin (7), Cease (8), and Smith, Zavala. W_Cease 1-0. L_Sampson 0-1. HRs_Abreu.

