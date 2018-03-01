___

Defying the NRA, Dick's takes a harder line against guns

NEW YORK (AP) —Dick's Sporting Goods will immediately stop selling assault-style rifles and ban the sale of all guns to anyone under 21, the company said Wednesday, as its CEO took on the National Rifle Association by demanding tougher gun laws after the massacre in Florida. The strongly worded announcement from the nationwide store chain came as students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, returned to class for the first time since a teenager killed 17 students and educators with an AR-15 rifle two weeks ago.

___

Delta tax cut stripped from Georgia bill after NRA feud

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans in the Georgia legislature Wednesday took a step toward fulfilling the GOP lieutenant governor's vow to punish Delta Air Lines for severing business ties with the National Rifle Association as a Democratic rival warned the political threat could be illegal. The Republican-dominated Senate Rules Committee cast a non-unanimous voice vote Wednesday to strip a sales tax exemption on jet fuel from a larger tax bill, which now goes to the full Senate.

___

US economic growth revised down slightly to 2.5 pct. in Q4

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. economic growth was revised down slightly to a still-solid 2.5 percent in the final three months of last year. The Commerce Department says the fourth quarter advance in the gross domestic product, the economy's total output of goods and services, followed even faster increases of 3.1 percent in the second quarter and 3.2 percent in the third quarter.

___

Stocks fall as S&P 500 closes out cruelest month in 2 years

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks sank again on Wednesday and cemented February as the worst month for the market in two years. Not only was the month's loss sharp, at 3.9 percent for the Standard & Poor's 500 index, it was also the first in a long time. S&P 500 index funds snapped a record-setting run where they had made money for 15 straight months, including dividends. Much of Wednesday's drop was due to a slide in the price of oil, which sent energy stocks to the market's sharpest losses.

___

How much tax to withhold? New calculator to help figure it

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Americans are now getting bigger paychecks as a result of the new tax law. So the government is issuing an online calculator for figuring whether enough money is being set aside. The calculator unveiled Wednesday by the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service helps people determine whether they have the correct amount of money withheld by employers from their paychecks — to avoid facing a huge tax bill for 2018.

___

Spotify's unusual IPO seeks to drum up fans on Wall Street

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Music-streaming pioneer Spotify is hoping to attract a new crowd of fans on Wall Street as its competition with Apple heats up. Spotify is pursuing an unusual initial public offering that will sell some of its existing stock instead of issuing more shares to raise money. Documents released Wednesday show Spotify's music service boasts 71 million subscribers, nearly twice as many as Apple's rival service. But Spotify still isn't profitable and Apple is by far the richest company in the world.

___

US pending home sales slump 4.7 percent in January

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans who signed contracts to buy homes fell 4.7 percent in January to its lowest level in more than three years. The decline can be blamed on a lack of homes for sale, higher prices and rising interest rates.

___

Pizza Hut replaces Papa John's as NFL's pizza sponsor

NEW YORK (AP) — So long Papa John's, hello Pizza Hut. The NFL announced a multi-year marketing deal with Pizza Hut on Wednesday, one day after the league and Papa John's said that they mutually agreed to cut ties.

___

British arm of retailer Toys R Us goes into administration

LONDON (AP) — The British arm of Toys R Us has gone into insolvency administration, putting 3,200 jobs at risk. Accountancy firm Moorfields says it has been appointed to oversee "an orderly wind-down" of the debt-burdened toy chain, which has 105 U.K. stores.

___

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 30.45 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,713.83, while the Dow Jones industrial average lost 380.83, or 1.5 percent, to 25,029.20 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 57.35, or 0.8 percent, to 7,273.01. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks slipped 24.03 points, or 1.6 percent, to 1,512.45.

Benchmark U.S. crude lost $1.37 to settle at $61.64 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 85 cents to $65.78 per barrel. Natural gas shed 2 cents to $2.67 per 1,000 cubic feet, heating oil lost 5 cents to $1.92 per gallon and wholesale gasoline fell 5 cents to $1.76 per gallon.