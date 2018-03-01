One-star Marine general suspended

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the Marine Corps says he has suspended a top adviser accused of creating a "hostile work environment" in his office.

Gen. Robert Neller said in a written statement that he took action against Brig. Gen. Norman L. Cooling pending the outcome of a Defense Department review. Cooling has served as Neller's legislative assistant since July.

Neller said the Senate Armed Services Committee had asked Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to look into allegations of a hostile work environment. Neller did not elaborate on the allegations.

Cooling is a native of Baytown, Texas, and a 1986 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy. He has served at least two tours of duty in both Iraq and Afghanistan.