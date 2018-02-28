|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|27
|23
|3
|1
|79
|20
|72
|Man United
|28
|18
|5
|5
|53
|20
|59
|Liverpool
|28
|16
|9
|3
|65
|32
|57
|Tottenham
|28
|16
|7
|5
|53
|24
|55
|Chelsea
|28
|16
|5
|7
|50
|25
|53
|Arsenal
|27
|13
|6
|8
|51
|36
|45
|Burnley
|28
|9
|10
|9
|22
|25
|37
|Leicester
|28
|9
|9
|10
|40
|41
|36
|Everton
|28
|9
|7
|12
|32
|47
|34
|Watford
|28
|9
|6
|13
|38
|47
|33
|Bournemouth
|28
|8
|8
|12
|33
|43
|32
|Brighton
|28
|7
|10
|11
|26
|37
|31
|West Ham
|28
|7
|9
|12
|35
|50
|30
|Huddersfield
|28
|8
|6
|14
|25
|48
|30
|Newcastle
|28
|7
|8
|13
|27
|38
|29
|Southampton
|28
|5
|12
|11
|29
|41
|27
|Crystal Palace
|28
|6
|9
|13
|25
|43
|27
|Swansea
|28
|7
|6
|15
|21
|41
|27
|Stoke
|28
|6
|8
|14
|28
|54
|26
|West Brom
|28
|3
|11
|14
|22
|42
|20
|Thursday, March 1
Arsenal vs. Man City 1945 GMT
|Saturday, March 3
Burnley vs. Everton 1230 GMT
Leicester vs. Bournemouth 1500 GMT
Swansea vs. West Ham 1500 GMT
Southampton vs. Stoke 1500 GMT
Watford vs. West Brom 1500 GMT
Tottenham vs. Huddersfield 1500 GMT
Liverpool vs. Newcastle 1730 GMT
|Sunday, March 4
Brighton vs. Arsenal 1330 GMT
Man City vs. Chelsea 1600 GMT
|Monday, March 5
Crystal Palace vs. Man United 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wolverhampton
|34
|22
|7
|5
|59
|28
|73
|Cardiff
|34
|20
|7
|7
|50
|27
|67
|Aston Villa
|34
|18
|9
|7
|53
|32
|63
|Derby
|34
|16
|12
|6
|53
|31
|60
|Fulham
|34
|16
|11
|7
|57
|37
|59
|Sheffield United
|34
|17
|4
|13
|49
|40
|55
|Bristol City
|34
|14
|12
|8
|48
|40
|54
|Middlesbrough
|34
|15
|7
|12
|46
|34
|52
|Preston
|34
|12
|15
|7
|40
|33
|51
|Brentford
|34
|13
|11
|10
|50
|41
|50
|Leeds
|34
|14
|7
|13
|47
|43
|49
|Millwall
|34
|12
|12
|10
|40
|35
|48
|Ipswich
|34
|14
|6
|14
|45
|43
|48
|Norwich
|34
|12
|11
|11
|34
|37
|47
|Nottingham Forest
|34
|12
|4
|18
|41
|53
|40
|QPR
|34
|10
|9
|15
|38
|51
|39
|Sheffield Wednesday
|34
|8
|13
|13
|37
|44
|37
|Reading
|34
|8
|10
|16
|39
|48
|34
|Bolton
|34
|8
|10
|16
|29
|51
|34
|Hull
|34
|7
|12
|15
|45
|51
|33
|Barnsley
|34
|7
|11
|16
|34
|48
|32
|Birmingham
|34
|8
|6
|20
|22
|51
|30
|Burton Albion
|34
|7
|8
|19
|26
|60
|29
|Sunderland
|34
|5
|12
|17
|37
|61
|27
|Tuesday, Feb. 27
Hull 1, Barnsley 1
Reading 1, Sheffield United 3
|Friday, March 2
Middlesbrough vs. Leeds 1945 GMT
|Saturday, March 3
Derby vs. Fulham 1500 GMT
Millwall vs. Sunderland 1500 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Burton Albion 1500 GMT
Aston Villa vs. QPR 1500 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Birmingham 1500 GMT
Brentford vs. Cardiff 1500 GMT
Barnsley vs. Norwich 1500 GMT
Bolton vs. Preston 1500 GMT
Ipswich vs. Hull 1500 GMT
Bristol City vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1500 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. Reading 1730 GMT
|Tuesday, March 6
Hull vs. Millwall 1945 GMT
Cardiff vs. Barnsley 1945 GMT
Fulham vs. Sheffield United 1945 GMT
QPR vs. Derby 1945 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Ipswich 1945 GMT
Birmingham vs. Middlesbrough 1945 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Brentford 1945 GMT
Norwich vs. Nottingham Forest 1945 GMT
Sunderland vs. Aston Villa 1945 GMT
Preston vs. Bristol City 1945 GMT
Reading vs. Bolton 2000 GMT
|Wednesday, March 7
Leeds vs. Wolverhampton 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Blackburn
|35
|21
|9
|5
|65
|33
|72
|Shrewsbury
|34
|20
|8
|6
|45
|26
|68
|Wigan
|31
|20
|6
|5
|57
|18
|66
|Rotherham
|34
|19
|5
|10
|58
|39
|62
|Scunthorpe
|35
|15
|12
|8
|51
|39
|57
|Plymouth
|35
|15
|8
|12
|43
|42
|53
|Charlton
|33
|14
|9
|10
|43
|41
|51
|Peterborough
|34
|13
|11
|10
|53
|44
|50
|Bradford
|34
|15
|5
|14
|48
|51
|50
|Portsmouth
|35
|15
|4
|16
|42
|44
|49
|Gillingham
|35
|11
|13
|11
|39
|39
|46
|Bristol Rovers
|34
|14
|4
|16
|49
|52
|46
|Southend
|33
|12
|8
|13
|42
|51
|44
|Doncaster
|35
|10
|12
|13
|43
|44
|42
|Oxford United
|34
|11
|9
|14
|49
|51
|42
|Blackpool
|34
|10
|12
|12
|42
|44
|42
|Walsall
|34
|10
|11
|13
|44
|49
|41
|AFC Wimbledon
|35
|10
|8
|17
|34
|46
|38
|Northampton
|35
|10
|8
|17
|34
|56
|38
|Fleetwood Town
|34
|10
|7
|17
|45
|56
|37
|Oldham
|33
|9
|9
|15
|46
|58
|36
|Milton Keynes Dons
|34
|7
|11
|16
|32
|47
|32
|Bury
|34
|7
|8
|19
|28
|50
|29
|Rochdale
|30
|5
|11
|14
|29
|41
|26
|Tuesday, Feb. 27
Peterborough 2, Walsall 1
AFC Wimbledon 0, Blackburn 3
Bristol Rovers vs. Wigan ppd.
|Saturday, March 3
Oxford United vs. Fleetwood Town 1500 GMT
Doncaster vs. Bury 1500 GMT
Southend vs. Walsall 1500 GMT
Blackpool vs. Northampton 1500 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Oldham 1500 GMT
Rochdale vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton 1500 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Peterborough 1500 GMT
Bradford vs. Portsmouth 1500 GMT
Gillingham vs. Rotherham 1500 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bristol Rovers 1500 GMT
|Sunday, March 4
Blackburn vs. Wigan 1200 GMT
|Tuesday, March 6
Walsall vs. Rochdale 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Luton Town
|34
|20
|8
|6
|74
|34
|68
|Accrington Stanley
|34
|20
|5
|9
|58
|38
|65
|Wycombe
|35
|18
|8
|9
|67
|51
|62
|Notts County
|35
|17
|10
|8
|56
|36
|61
|Mansfield Town
|34
|16
|12
|6
|53
|35
|60
|Exeter
|33
|18
|4
|11
|44
|37
|58
|Swindon
|35
|18
|3
|14
|55
|51
|57
|Coventry
|34
|16
|6
|12
|38
|28
|54
|Lincoln City
|34
|14
|11
|9
|46
|37
|53
|Carlisle
|35
|14
|9
|12
|50
|45
|51
|Crawley Town
|35
|15
|6
|14
|41
|43
|51
|Colchester
|35
|13
|11
|11
|45
|41
|50
|Newport County
|34
|12
|12
|10
|41
|43
|48
|Cambridge United
|35
|13
|9
|13
|35
|45
|48
|Stevenage
|35
|11
|9
|15
|46
|51
|42
|Cheltenham
|35
|10
|10
|15
|48
|52
|40
|Yeovil
|34
|10
|8
|16
|46
|55
|38
|Crewe
|35
|11
|3
|21
|41
|57
|36
|Forest Green
|34
|10
|6
|18
|39
|56
|36
|Grimsby Town
|35
|9
|9
|17
|30
|51
|36
|Morecambe
|33
|8
|11
|14
|34
|44
|35
|Port Vale
|34
|9
|8
|17
|37
|49
|35
|Chesterfield
|34
|8
|6
|20
|35
|61
|30
|Barnet
|35
|7
|8
|20
|33
|52
|29
|Tuesday, Feb. 27
Wycombe 0, Coventry 1
|Saturday, March 3
Carlisle vs. Grimsby Town 1500 GMT
Coventry vs. Lincoln City 1500 GMT
Barnet vs. Port Vale 1500 GMT
Morecambe vs. Chesterfield 1500 GMT
Newport County vs. Accrington Stanley 1500 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Luton Town 1500 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Wycombe 1500 GMT
Crewe vs. Forest Green 1500 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Notts County 1500 GMT
Stevenage vs. Mansfield Town 1500 GMT
Morecambe vs. Colchester 1500 GMT
Exeter vs. Chesterfield 1500 GMT
Swindon vs. Yeovil 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, March 6
Mansfield Town vs. Lincoln City 1945 GMT
Newport County vs. Forest Green 1945 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Morecambe 1945 GMT