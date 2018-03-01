In Oscar best-picture race, an unprecedented nail biter

NEW YORK (AP) — Even supposing the right envelope is read at the end of Sunday night's Oscars, the night's final moment should be one of high drama.

Usually by now, a consensus favorite has emerged after months of guild and critics groups awards — or at least a front-runner along with one or two potential underdogs. But not this year. Five films have a legitimate shot at the night's top award.

"The Shape of Water," ''Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," ''Get Out," ''Dunkirk" and "Lady Bird" are all seen as possible best-picture winners. Oscar prognosticators say this year has been especially difficult to predict because several contenders are unconventional, and because the makeup of the film academy is changing.

Some are still trying to get over the shock of "Moonlight" upsetting "La La Land" last year.