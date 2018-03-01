  1. Home
AP-NORC Poll: Most Americans say Trump is racist

By EMILY SWANSON and RUSSELL CONTRERAS , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/01 05:09

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll finds that more than half of Americans, including large majorities of blacks and Hispanics, think President Donald Trump is a racist.

The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds more than half think his policies have made things worse for Hispanics and Muslims, and nearly half say they have made things worse for African-Americans.

Fifty-seven percent of all adults, including more than 8 in 10 blacks, three-quarters of Hispanics and nearly half of whites, say they think Trump is racist. Eighty-five percent of Democrats consider Trump racist, but just 21 percent of Republicans agree.

The poll shows that half of all Americans, including two-thirds of African-Americans, think race relations in the United States have worsened over the past year.