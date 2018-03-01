  1. Home
Wednesday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/01 05:11
Minnesota (ss) 002 002 000—4 7 0
Houston 001 100 000—2 8 3

___

New York Mets 000 300 003—6 10 0
Atlanta 010 100 200—4 12 0

Harvey, Bashlor (3), Wheeler (4), Sewald (5), Rhame (7), Conlon (8), and Lobaton, Nido; McCarthy, Carle (4), Allard (5), Blair (7), Biddle (8), Ravin (9), and Flowers, Scivicque. W_Conlon 1-0. L_Ravin 0-1. HRs_Nimmo, Berrios.

___

Pittsburgh 003 000 000—3 9 0
Boston 001 100 20x—4 5 2

Kuhl, Williams (3), Magnifico (3), Jones (4), Smoker (5), Santana (6), Crick (7), Sadler (8), and Diaz, Williams; Velazquez, Kelley (3), Kelly (4), Barnes (5), Smith (6), Scott (7), Walden (8), Hart (9), and Rei, Nunez. W_Scott 2-0. L_Crick 0-2. Sv_Hart.

___

Tampa Bay 100 100 010—3 11 0
Minnesota (ss) 000 010 000—1 2 0

Yarbrough, Chirinos (3), Andriese (4), Roe (6), Mujica (7), Nuno (8), Snow (9), and Sucre, Moore, Alvarez; Slegers, Rodney (4), Reed (5), Duke (6), Enns (7), Lujan (9), and Castro, Astudillo. W_Yarbrough 1-0. L_Slegers 0-1. Sv_Snow. HRs_Buxton.

___

Washington 000 000 100—1 4 3
Miami 020 000 01x—3 4 0

Roark, Madson (3), Kelley (4), Jackson (5), Rodriguez (6), Solis (7), Gott (8), and Montero, Kieboom; Despaigne, Hernandez (4), Peters (7), Rucinski (7), O'Grady (8), Del Pozo (9), and Realmuto, Wallach. W_Despaigne 2-0. L_Roark 0-2. Sv_Del Pozo.

___

Philadelphia 001 000 000—1 7 1
Toronto 050 000 02x—7 8 0

Velasquez, Viza (2), Leiter (3), Curtis (5), Neris (6), Garcia (7), Thompson (8), and Alfaro, Moore; Biagini, Osuna (4), Loup (5), Tepera (6), Guerrieri (7), McGuire (8), and Jansen, Pentecost. W_Biagini 3-0. L_Velasquez 0-1. HRs_Kingery; Granderson.

