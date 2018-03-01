Wednesday's Major League Linescore

|Minnesota (ss)
|002
|002
|000—4
|7
|0
|Houston
|001
|100
|000—2
|8
|3
___
|New York Mets
|000
|300
|003—6
|10
|0
|Atlanta
|010
|100
|200—4
|12
|0
Harvey, Bashlor (3), Wheeler (4), Sewald (5), Rhame (7), Conlon (8), and Lobaton, Nido; McCarthy, Carle (4), Allard (5), Blair (7), Biddle (8), Ravin (9), and Flowers, Scivicque. W_Conlon 1-0. L_Ravin 0-1. HRs_Nimmo, Berrios.
___
|Pittsburgh
|003
|000
|000—3
|9
|0
|Boston
|001
|100
|20x—4
|5
|2
Kuhl, Williams (3), Magnifico (3), Jones (4), Smoker (5), Santana (6), Crick (7), Sadler (8), and Diaz, Williams; Velazquez, Kelley (3), Kelly (4), Barnes (5), Smith (6), Scott (7), Walden (8), Hart (9), and Rei, Nunez. W_Scott 2-0. L_Crick 0-2. Sv_Hart.
___
|Tampa Bay
|100
|100
|010—3
|11
|0
|Minnesota (ss)
|000
|010
|000—1
|2
|0
Yarbrough, Chirinos (3), Andriese (4), Roe (6), Mujica (7), Nuno (8), Snow (9), and Sucre, Moore, Alvarez; Slegers, Rodney (4), Reed (5), Duke (6), Enns (7), Lujan (9), and Castro, Astudillo. W_Yarbrough 1-0. L_Slegers 0-1. Sv_Snow. HRs_Buxton.
___
|Washington
|000
|000
|100—1
|4
|3
|Miami
|020
|000
|01x—3
|4
|0
Roark, Madson (3), Kelley (4), Jackson (5), Rodriguez (6), Solis (7), Gott (8), and Montero, Kieboom; Despaigne, Hernandez (4), Peters (7), Rucinski (7), O'Grady (8), Del Pozo (9), and Realmuto, Wallach. W_Despaigne 2-0. L_Roark 0-2. Sv_Del Pozo.
___
|Philadelphia
|001
|000
|000—1
|7
|1
|Toronto
|050
|000
|02x—7
|8
|0
Velasquez, Viza (2), Leiter (3), Curtis (5), Neris (6), Garcia (7), Thompson (8), and Alfaro, Moore; Biagini, Osuna (4), Loup (5), Tepera (6), Guerrieri (7), McGuire (8), and Jansen, Pentecost. W_Biagini 3-0. L_Velasquez 0-1. HRs_Kingery; Granderson.
___