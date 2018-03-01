Wednesday's Major League Linescore

|Tampa Bay
Yarbrough, Chirinos (3), Andriese (4), Roe (6), Mujica (7), Nuno (8), Snow (9), and Sucre, Moore, Alvarez; Slegers, Rodney (4), Reed (5), Duke (6), Enns (7), Lujan (9), and Castro, Astudillo. W_Yarbrough 1-0. L_Slegers 0-1. Sv_Snow. HRs_Buxton.
Roark, Madson (3), Kelley (4), Jackson (5), Rodriguez (6), Solis (7), Gott (8), and Montero, Kieboom; Despaigne, Hernandez (4), Peters (7), Rucinski (7), O'Grady (8), Del Pozo (9), and Realmuto, Wallach. W_Despaigne 2-0. L_Roark 0-2. Sv_Del Pozo.
Velasquez, Viza (2), Leiter (3), Curtis (5), Neris (6), Garcia (7), Thompson (8), and Alfaro, Moore; Biagini, Osuna (4), Loup (5), Tepera (6), Guerrieri (7), McGuire (8), and Jansen, Pentecost. W_Biagini 3-0. L_Velasquez 0-1. HRs_Kingery; Granderson.
