Neymar to undergo surgery in Brazil

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain says Neymar will undergo surgery in Brazil on his broken metatarsal, ruling him out of next week's Champions League match against Real Madrid.

Neymar was injured on Sunday during the French league leader's 3-0 win over Marseille. Tests revealed he has a cracked fifth metatarsal in his right foot along with an ankle injury.

PSG said in a statement on Thursday that "in accordance with the player, it has been decided that Neymar Jr will undergo surgery in Brazil at the end of this week. He will be operated on by Dr. Rodrigo Lasmar, accompanied by Professor Saillant, representing PSG."

PSG trails 3-1 from the first leg of the last-16 matchup in the Champions League, which the French club had hoped Neymar would help it win.