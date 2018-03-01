BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Mar 2218 Down 9 Mar 2209 2240 2209 2240 Up 1 May 2241 Down 8 May 2224 2226 2179 2218 Down 9 Jul 2247 2248 2205 2241 Down 8 Sep 2262 2262 2222 2257 Down 7 Dec 2274 2274 2236 2270 Down 7 Mar 2284 2284 2246 2279 Down 8 May 2293 2293 2260 2288 Down 7 Jul 2285 2300 2268 2299 Down 7 Sep 2302 2311 2299 2311 Down 7 Dec 2326 2329 2325 2327 Down 9