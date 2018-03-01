BC-US--Cocoa, US

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/03/01 04:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Mar 2218 Down 9
Mar 2209 2240 2209 2240 Up 1
May 2241 Down 8
May 2224 2226 2179 2218 Down 9
Jul 2247 2248 2205 2241 Down 8
Sep 2262 2262 2222 2257 Down 7
Dec 2274 2274 2236 2270 Down 7
Mar 2284 2284 2246 2279 Down 8
May 2293 2293 2260 2288 Down 7
Jul 2285 2300 2268 2299 Down 7
Sep 2302 2311 2299 2311 Down 7
Dec 2326 2329 2325 2327 Down 9