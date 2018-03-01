  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/03/01 04:20

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 122.00 Up .90
Mar 120.00 121.05 120.00 121.05 Up 1.10
May 124.10 Up .80
May 120.75 122.40 120.55 122.00 Up .90
Jul 122.80 124.50 122.80 124.10 Up .80
Sep 125.20 126.55 125.05 126.20 Up .65
Dec 128.75 129.85 128.45 129.50 Up .55
Mar 132.30 133.15 131.85 132.80 Up .45
May 134.40 135.00 134.40 134.75 Up .40
Jul 136.90 136.90 136.25 136.50 Up .35
Sep 138.50 138.50 137.90 138.15 Up .40
Dec 140.45 140.65 140.45 140.65 Up .35
Mar 143.20 Up .35
May 144.95 Up .35
Jul 146.65 Up .35
Sep 148.25 Up .35
Dec 150.65 Up .35