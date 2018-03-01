New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|122.00
|Up
|.90
|Mar
|120.00
|121.05
|120.00
|121.05
|Up
|1.10
|May
|124.10
|Up
|.80
|May
|120.75
|122.40
|120.55
|122.00
|Up
|.90
|Jul
|122.80
|124.50
|122.80
|124.10
|Up
|.80
|Sep
|125.20
|126.55
|125.05
|126.20
|Up
|.65
|Dec
|128.75
|129.85
|128.45
|129.50
|Up
|.55
|Mar
|132.30
|133.15
|131.85
|132.80
|Up
|.45
|May
|134.40
|135.00
|134.40
|134.75
|Up
|.40
|Jul
|136.90
|136.90
|136.25
|136.50
|Up
|.35
|Sep
|138.50
|138.50
|137.90
|138.15
|Up
|.40
|Dec
|140.45
|140.65
|140.45
|140.65
|Up
|.35
|Mar
|143.20
|Up
|.35
|May
|144.95
|Up
|.35
|Jul
|146.65
|Up
|.35
|Sep
|148.25
|Up
|.35
|Dec
|150.65
|Up
|.35