Jury duty anyone? North Carolina county finds few takers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — When the judges, deputies and clerks showed up for court, they were missing one key element — the jurors.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that North Carolina's fourth-largest county failed to mail notices to the 1,700 or so prospective jurors needed to hear cases this week.

After no one showed up for jury duty Monday, Forsyth County officials made a plea through local television station WXII for any volunteers willing to fulfill their civic duty.

But only 19 people showed up Tuesday. One judge in the county of 370,000 residents even sent deputies to a mall to seek volunteers, but found no other takers.

With the jury still out, some trials had to be postponed until next week and new notices were sent out to hundreds of prospective jurors.