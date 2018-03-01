Giffords targets high-profile Republicans in 2018 strategy

NEW YORK (AP) — Gabby Giffords' political organization is targeting six high-profile members of Congress — including House Speaker Paul Ryan — in a midterm strategy designed to defeat those Republican lawmakers it blames for blocking efforts to curb gun violence.

The group is known as Giffords, named for the former Arizona congresswoman who survived a 2011 shooting. It plans to highlight the voices of high school students as a key component of a comprehensive plan to spend at least $10 million to shape the November elections.

Giffords' initial "incumbent-defeat priority list" features Republican lawmakers who are strong NRA supporters and those who represent areas that have experienced mass shootings: House Speaker Ryan, Colorado Rep. Mike Coffman, Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan, Texas Rep. Pete Sessions, Virginia Rep. Barbara Comstock and Nevada Sen. Dean Heller.