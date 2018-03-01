'Atlas of Beer' surveys beer culture around the world

Think of beer and you may think of Irish pubs or Germany's Oktoberfest.

But a National Geographic book called the "Atlas of Beer" surveys beer across six continents, from banana beer in Tanzania to beer made in wine barrels in Argentina.

Authors Mark W. Patterson and Nancy Hoalst-Pullen talked about global beer culture in this week's AP Travel podcast "Get Outta Here!"

They noted that the Irish diaspora helped spread Irish pub culture around the world, but there's actually a company that will ship an entire Irish pub to your doorstep for assembly.

As for the United States, the authors say great craft beer and microbrewery destinations include San Diego; San Francisco; Portland, Oregon; Portland, Maine; Ohio; Michigan; Indiana; Asheville, North Carolina; Texas; and Denver.